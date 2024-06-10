Chet Walker: Basketball and Chicago Bulls legend dies aged 84
The Chicago Bulls issued a statement upon learning of Walker’s death on their official X (formerly Twitter) account, which reads: “We are deeply saddened by the passing of Chet Walker, a legendary figure in our team's history.
“An inductee of the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame, Chet left an indelible mark on the court and in the hearts of fans. During his six seasons with the Bulls from 1969 to 1975, the team never missed the playoffs. He was a seven-time NBA All-Star and an inaugural member of the Chicago Bulls Ring of Honor.
“His skill, dedication and contributions to the game made a lasting impact on the sport of basketball and the city of Chicago. We extend our heartfelt condolences to his family, friends and all who were touched by his legacy. Chet Walker will forever be remembered as a true Chicago Bulls icon.”
