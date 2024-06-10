A Basketball icon has died at the age of 84.

The Chicago Bulls issued a statement upon learning of Walker’s death on their official X (formerly Twitter) account, which reads: “We are deeply saddened by the passing of Chet Walker, a legendary figure in our team's history.

“An inductee of the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame, Chet left an indelible mark on the court and in the hearts of fans. During his six seasons with the Bulls from 1969 to 1975, the team never missed the playoffs. He was a seven-time NBA All-Star and an inaugural member of the Chicago Bulls Ring of Honor.

