Team England have given an update on Matt Walls after the crash at the velodrome

Two British cyclists were taken to hospital after a horror crash at the Commonwealth Games.

The incident happened at the Velodrome in London on Sunday (31 July), which is hosting the track cycling for Birmingham 2022.

An update has now been given on status of Matt Walls and Matt Bostock.

What happened?

A horror crash on the final lap of a Scratch Race event has seen events at the velodrome “abandoned” for now.

Two cyclists from Team England have been seriously injured.

One of the injured cyclists went over the barrier into the crowd, while another was stretched away from the track.

It took place in the 15km Scratch Race qualifying event.

England’s Matt Walls was involved in the terrifying accident at the Commonwealth Games on Sunday morning when he was catapulted over the barriers and into the crowds at the Lee Valley VeloPark.

The 24-year-old Olympic omnium champion received treatment for more than 40 minutes before being taken away by ambulance, with spectators also hurt after he and his bike had come over the top of the barriers on the high banking of the corner.

Two other riders – the Isle of Man’s Matt Bostock and Canada’s Derek Gee – were also taken to hospital, while two spectators were treated for minor injuries at the velodrome.

Who is injured and what has been said?

Matt Walls, from Team England, and Matt Bostock, from the Isle of Man team, were injured in the crash.

British Cycling earlier tweeted: “ Following a crash in the men’s scratch, Matt Walls & Matt Bostock are being treated by medics before being taken to hospital for further treatment.

“We send our best wishes to the riders and spectators involved in the incident, and will provide a further update when we can.”

Isle of Man's Matthew Bostock is carried on a stretcher following a massive crash during the men's 15km scratch race qualifying round cycling event on day three of the Commonwealth Games, at the Lee Valley VeloPark in east London, on July 31, 2022. (Photo by ADRIAN DENNIS / AFP) (Photo by ADRIAN DENNIS/AFP via Getty Images)

Is there an update on the cyclists?

Team England said in an update: “Matt is alert and talking – as he has been throughout – and is being given medical attention in hospital.”

Bostock had a CT scan from which the initial prognosis was said to be positive. The 25-year-old was being assessed to check he had no other serious injuries.

A statement from Team Isle of Man said: “Team Isle of Man wishes to extend its best wishes to the other cyclists involved in the incident, in particular Matt Walls, and to the spectators who were injured and affected by the crash.”

Have cycling events been stopped?

The Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games official live blog said: “The velodrome has now been abandoned and the venue is being cleared, because of the collision which occurred earlier.”

Events have since resummed at the velodrome in London.

Is this the first crash of the games?

Joe Truman, another Team England rider, was knocked unconscious in a frightening high-speed crash yesterday (30 July).

England’s Truman had nowhere to go when Australian Matthew Glaetzer touched wheels with Jack Carlin in the second round of the event, with Glaetzer falling in front of Truman who went straight over the top and hit his head.

The 24-year-old initially lay motionless on the infield of the velodrome as medical staff rushed to his aid, and was then helped away in a wheelchair receiving oxygen. He was then transferred to hospital with a suspected broken collarbone.

It is the just the latest setback for a rider who spent the last two years battling back problems, ruling him out of contention for the Tokyo Olympics.

“It’s not easy seeing your pal on the ground like that – he’s a team-mate, I’ve known him a long time and I think he’s taken a good hit to his head when he went down,” Carlin said.

“Joe’s had a few issues during his career but he’s very strong-willed and he’s always come back stronger, so hopefully this is just a hiccup.

“Hopefully it’s not too serious, he’ll be back on the bike again in a matter of weeks and he’s got a lot to aim for – (next year) we’ve the Nations Cup, the world championships in Glasgow and the Paris Olympics – he’s got time on his side and, knowing Joe, he will be back stronger than ever.”