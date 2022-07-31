The 23-year old Team Wales star joined forces with Iestyn Harriet, Dominic Coy and former world champion Non Stanford to claim second place in a thrilling finish to the team event at a packed Sutton Park

GOLDEN GIRLS AND GUYS: Team England, left to right, Alex Yee, Sophie Coldwell, Georgia Taylor-Brown and Sam Dickinson celebrate winning gold in the mixed relay Triathlon on day three of the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham. Picture: David Davies/PA Wire.

Olivia Mathias claimed Commonwealth Games triathlon silver - and then vowed to put her gold medal winning boyfriend in the doghouse.

The 23-year old Team Wales star joined forces with Iestyn Harriet, Dominic Coy and former world champion Non Stanford to claim second place in a thrilling finish to the team event at a packed Sutton Park.

Her partner Alex Yee claimed his second gold medal of the Games as part of the England team but seemed to forget the promise he’d made Mathias.

"He said if I got a medal then could get a Labrador, he absolutely said it," she said.

Yee though was not so convinced as his team-mate - and Mathias’s close friend - Sophie Coldwell raised an eyebrow and contradicted him.

"That’s not right," he insisted. "We never shook on it!"

Jokes aside this was a serious statement of intent from rising star Mathias.

And it said everything that Stanford put the display up there as the performance of her career.

“We are usually in the same team with Great Britain, so to be on separate teams is different. It was so cool to be on that podium together though," added Mathias.

"I’m so proud of how we performed. It was pretty nervous watching Non on that last leg but she’s such a champion we just had to trust her to do the business - once she got in front, no-one was passing her.

"To see that Welsh dragon going up the flag pole as I got my medal that was one of the most special moments of my life.

"We said before the race that if everyone gave everything then we had a great chance of a medal, to win a silver that’s the greatest thing."