Here is everything you need to know about boxer Constantin Ursu

Constantin Ursu is a name you're likely to hear a lot more in the world of professional boxing in the coming years. This rising star, a Moldovan-born boxer now based in England, is making waves as a welterweight. But who exactly is Constantin Ursu? Here we’ll be looking into his background, career highlights, and what makes him such a promising talent.

Constantin Ursu Early Career

Before turning professional, Ursu honed his skills as an amateur, representing Moldova on the international stage. He secured a silver medal at the 2015 European Junior Boxing Championships, showcasing his potential early to compete at competitive levels of the sport early on. This was followed by a bronze medal at the 2018 European Youth Boxing Championships, solidifying his reputation as a serious contender.

In 2019, Ursu made the move to Plymouth, England, a pivotal decision that would shape his professional boxing career. This relocation provided him with access to better training facilities and opportunities, setting the stage for his ascent in the professional ranks.

Constantin Ursu Pro Stats

Ursu's professional debut marked the beginning of an impressive undefeated streak. He quickly gained attention for his aggressive style and knockout power. A significant moment in his career came on 1 April 2023, when he captured the vacant Southern Area boxing welterweight title at Plymouth's Guildhall. He stopped Matthew King in the third round, a statement victory that demonstrated his growing dominance in the sport domestically.

As of writing, Ursu boasts a perfect record of 12 wins out of 12 fights, with 5 of those wins being achieved by knockout. This impressive statistic highlights his ability to not only outbox his opponents but also to deliver decisive knockouts.

Statistic Value Record 12 wins - 0 losses - 0 draws Knockout Percentage 41.67% Total Bouts 12 Total Rounds Boxed 51 Professional Career Span 2019-2025 (ongoing) Current Age 25 years old Stance Southpaw Height 182 cm (5 ft 11 in) Current Residence Plymouth, Devon, United Kingdom Birthplace Chisinau, Moldova

Chasing Championship Glory

On 7 December 2024, Ursu faced Lewis Booth at the Brentwood Centre in Essex, in a final eliminator bout for a shot at the prestigious British and Commonwealth welterweight titles. He secured a second-round stoppage, further cementing his status as a top contender.

Ursu is scheduled to face Eithan James for the vacant Commonwealth welterweight title at York Hall in London on 30 March 2025, which will be available to watch live on DAZN. This represents a massive opportunity for Ursu to claim his first major professional title and propel himself into the upper echelons of the welterweight division.