Cycling coach bursting with pride after scooping prestigious prize

A voluntary cycling coach from Hartlepool was bursting with pride after scooping a prestigious prize at the British Cycling Awards.

Adam Brooks was named Volunteer Coach of the Year for his dedication to cycling in the region which has seen him invest countless hours into coaching and revitalise key facilities such as Summerhill Cycle Circuit and Middlesbrough Velodrome.

The 40-year-old, who runs North East Cycling Academy and set up Manilla Cycling Club, has been rewarded by British Cycling with the gong which focuses on those that leave a lasting impact on their club and the people they coach.

“I was shocked, to be honest,” said Brooks. “It's just nice to be recognised. What you do can get tough at times.

“You give up a lot of time, and you take on other people’s stress. It can be a lot. But things like this help. They remind you it's all worth it. I’m really proud.”

Brooks also won the North-East Coach of the Year award at the start of the year and spoke glowingly about the work of his fellow volunteers across the country and how crucial they are to the sport at both grassroots and national level.

He continued: “[They’re] massive. Without volunteers, the sport wouldn’t exist. Volunteers run the events and races. Without them, none of it would happen.

“To anyone thinking about getting involved, please do. We need the help. Volunteer numbers are dwindling, and we need more people stepping forward. Even if you're just attending events with your kids, consider giving something back.

“It makes a huge difference. Volunteering really can change lives.”

The British Cycling Awards are an annual opportunity to recognise and reward the contributions of members, volunteers, clubs, and riders.

Some of Brooks’ notable recent undertakings include leading on the delivery of events such as the British Cycling Sprint Futures and the National Youth Omnium, all while coaching at Middlesbrough Velodrome and promoting female participation.

“I’d say my proudest achievement is helping develop the region and seeing kids thrive across all levels,” said Brooks. “We’ve seen improvement not just in participation but in performance.”

Brooks started coaching in a college car park and from there, after speaking to the local council, he designed a new cycling circuit which has been the start point for children who have gone on to race nationally.

However, Brooks also teaches first-time riders and enjoys helping cyclists of all ages and abilities.

He said: “You get that same sense of achievement from a child learning to ride as you do from a kid winning a national medal. That full breadth, from first rides to national podiums, is incredible.

“One personal ambition is to help a kid from a non-cycling background - someone whose family has no involvement in the sport - progress all the way through. That would be a proud moment. That’s the kind of impact I’d love to have.”

