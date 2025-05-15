Dame Kelly Holmes partners with Solgar Pacers to inspire runners at the AJ Bell Great Manchester Run

Richard Parker, Solgar Pacer helping to inspire those running at this weekend's Great Manchester Run

This weekend, Manchester is set to come alive as over 30,000 participants gather for the AJ Bell Great Manchester Run, one of the most anticipated events on the running calendar.

Among the crowd will be the legendary Olympic champion and two-time gold medallist, Dame Kelly Holmes, who steps into the role of official Ambassador for the Solgar Wellness Partnership with The Great Run Series 2025.

Dame Kelly will be on the ground with her fellow Solgar Pacers, engaging with fans and motivating runners to pursue their aspirations, whether that means achieving a personal best or taking on their first 10K or Half-marathon.

“As someone who knows the importance of consistency & quality in looking after your health, becoming the Ambassador for Solgar in their partnership of this year’s The Great Run series is an absolute joy.” Dame Kelly stated.

“Their focus on supporting people’s wellness journey, whether they’re going for a personal best in a half marathon or just starting out, really resonated with me. It’s not just about the big win in the big race but it’s also about the small every day wins and those moments of self-care that keep us happy and healthy."

The Solgar Pacers are passionately committed to helping runners harness their potential and successfully cross the finish line. Each Pacer has a unique and inspiring story. Take Richard Parker, for example. At 59 years old, he has faced remarkable challenges. After unexpectedly losing his hearing 25 years ago, Richard turned to running as a source of comfort and strength.

“It felt as though someone had flipped a switch and turned off my hearing. I was informed it might have been caused by a virus. Since then, I've relied on two hearing aids. I have no hearing in one ear and only about 10% in the other.

"Becoming profoundly deaf thrust me into a completely different world; I faced significant mental struggles, and running truly helped me cope. Being able to run in nature, across fields, and witness the changing seasons made me appreciate my fortune, despite my hearing loss. Additionally, fundraising for charities through my running allowed me to give back. Nowadays, I’m less focused on my own personal bests and more on helping others achieve theirs and accomplish what they once thought impossible!”

This year, new faces will join the ranks of the Solgar Pacers, including Andrew Porter from Burnley, Laura Colcough from Stafford, and Andy Hall from Oldham. Each newcomer brings their own vibrant energy and motivation, promising to create a lively and supportive atmosphere for all participants seeking that extra encouragement on race day.

As the AJ Bell Great Manchester Run unfolds, the collaboration between Dame Kelly Holmes and the Solgar Pacers shines a spotlight on resilience, community, and the joy of running, inspiring countless individuals to push their limits and celebrate their achievements.