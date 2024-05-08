Darts player refuses to play against transgender opponent

Outspoken professional darts player Deta Hedman has dropped out of the Denmark Open after refusing to face transgender opponent Noa-Lynn van Leuven in the quarter finals of the competition. Hedman expressed discomfort with facing off against a ‘biological born’ male in a sporting event. Since dropping out, her supporters have compensated her for the prize money that she may have won.

As such, Van Leuven received a bye and progressed to the semi-finals by default, where she was beaten by 2022 World Masters winner Beau Greaves. Greaves would go on to win the competition, defeating Lorraine Hyde by a score of 5-2 in the final.

Van Leuven transitioned from male to female as a teenager. She has spoken positively about the experience, claiming that had she not undergone the process, she ‘wouldn’t be here anymore’ [via The Independent].

On her official X (formerly Twitter) account, Hedman wrote: “No fake illness, I said I wouldn't play a man in a ladies event. This subject causing much angst in the sport I love. People can be whoever they want in life but I don't think biological born men should compete in Women's sport.” Previously, in a statement on Facebook, she wrote: “For many months I've struggled with transgenders playing in the women's world ranked events.

“I have though this is wrong since day one, I have no problems with transgenders in life, I'm not close to Noa-Lynn in darts but in fairness seems a lovely person.