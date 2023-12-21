The Day of Reckoning is upon us. Let's take a closer look at the fights on the card - and we'll throw in some predictions, too.

December 23 could prove to be one of the biggest nights in boxing history, as Anthony Joshua, Joseph Parker, Deontay Wilder and Otto Wallin will all take to the ring ahead of a star-studded event.

Joshua takes on Wallin in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia while Wilder and Parker will go toe-to-toe on the same bill. Joshua appears in a focused mood, as he kept his public workout low-key on Wednesday as he aims to make it three-straight wins after victories over Jermaine Franklin and Robert Helenius this year.

“I do want to hurt him, that’s fact,” Joshua told TNT Sports ahead of his bout with Wallin. “This (workout) ain’t fun for me, this is just work. What will be fun is Saturday night getting my hand raised.

“All of this is really nice, but this ain’t for me. This is for the entertainment, for the viewers, for the people who have come to Saudi to watch a night of boxing. My entertainment is in the ring on Saturday night and I’m not there yet so I’ve got to stay focused.

“I’m here with you guys out of contractual obligations so I will fulfil my obligations but ultimately my true, true obligation is to fight on Saturday night. I need to win, I have to win and yeah, if it is destined and meant to be, it’s meant to be.”

In this piece, we'll give our predictions for each fight on the card, starting with the undercard and ending with the two main events. Do you agree with our picks?

Filip Hrgovic vs Mark De Mori

Mark De Mori's last high-profile bout came against David Haye in 2016, where he was comfortably dispatched in one round. Now at the age of 41, it's difficult to see him having any success against a formidable opponent such as Filip Hrgovic, who dominated the previously undefeated Dempsey McKean in his last fight.

Prediction: Filip Hrgovic via Round 1 KO

Frank Sanchez vs Junior Fa

Junior Fa is looking to rebuild his career after a damaging KO loss to Lucas Browne in 2022. Frank Sanchez, meanwhile, remains undefeated - expect a methodical, technical bout from these two highly-skilled operators. Fa's lack of urgency and aggression may be his undoing - though he should have enough nouse to avoid being stopped.

Prediction: Frank Sanchez via UD

Arslanbek Makhmudov vs Agit Kabayel

One of the more intriguing bouts on the card, Agit Kabayel's career failed to take off after beating Dereck Chisora in 2017. On the other hand, Arslanbek Makhmudov is looking for a statement victory - knocking out the German would be a great way to do this. Kabayel is arguably the more skilled of the two, but Makhmudov's sheer power should be enough to give him a late stoppage.

Prediction: Arslanbek Makhmudov via Round 10 TKO

Jai Opetaia vs Ellis Zorro

Jai Opetaia is currently the best Cruiserweight in the world. He demonstrated this in vicious fashion when he demolished Jordan Thompson earlier in the year. Ellis Zorro is no slouch, having beaten Hosea Burton back in May, but there is a gulf in class between the two fighters - Opetaia should use his quick feet and spiteful combination punching to good effect en route to a stoppage.

Prediction: Jai Opetaia via Round 7 TKO

Daniel Dubois vs Jarrell Miller

Perhaps the most highly-anticipated fights on the undercard, Jarrell Miller will face his biggest challenge yet when he takes on Daniel Dubois. Several audiences favoured Miller in the build up to the event, but his fighting weight of 328lbs has left many concerned.

Dubois isn't a 12-round fighter himself, but his punching power will drain the American's gas tank. Miller has a brilliant chin - it's unlikely that Dubois will outright knock him out, but he should control the action enough to force a stoppage.

Prediction: Daniel Dubois via Round 6 TKO

Dmitry Bivol vs Lyndon Arthur

Following a crushing defeat against Anthony Yarde in 2021, Lyndon Arthur has strung four wins together - but Dmitry Bivol will probably be a bridge too far for King Arthur. The Russian is one of boxing's most technically sound operators - he displayed this with disciplined wins over Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez and Gilberto 'Zurdo' Ramirez.

For all of Arthur's ability, Bivol will be too much for the Manchester native. While he hasn't fought in over a year, his superior stamina and technique should win the day.

Prediction: Dmitry Bivol via UD

Deontay Wilder vs Joseph Parker

The first of two main events will see two former World Champions square off, as Deontay Wilder takes on Joseph Parker. While Parker is undoubtedly the tidier boxer of the two, Wilder's power simply cannot be ignored.

Moreover, Wilder has a far superior reach to Parker, meaning that the Kiwi will need to enter the danger zone to land any punches. Parker may have success early on, but it won't be long before Wilder lands that devastating right hand.

Prediction: Deontay Wilder via Round 4 KO

Anthony Joshua vs Otto Wallin

The final bout of the evening will be contested between Anthony Joshua and Otto Wallin. Joshua is expected by many to dispatch the Swede comfortably - but it is easy to overlook Wallin's greatest attributes.

He is a very awkward fighter with underrated movement and defence - additionally, at 6ft 6, he is also a behemoth - even by modern heavyweight standards. Joshua should have enough to see him off, but it may not be pretty and it also may not be convincing.