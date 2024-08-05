Dearing enjoying Paris 2024 experience after retirement from swimming

Alice Dearing visits Matt Richards' former club, Worcester Swimming Club, to to see the impact of National Lottery funding into aquatics and to celebrate the inspirational impact he has had on the youngsters. (Morgan Harlow/Getty Images for The National Lottery) | Getty Images for The National Lottery

Alice Dearing admits there were some apprehensions as she prepared to attend Paris 2024 as a spectator after missing out on qualification.

The 27-year-old from Birmingham made history three years ago in Tokyo when she became the first black female swimmer to represent Team GB at the Olympics.

After missing out this time around, she called time on her swimming career, and was worried about how she would feel watching her teammates and successors.

But she needn’t have done, with the atmosphere in Paris contagious both at the swimming in Paris La Défense Arena, and elsewhere in the capital.

Dearing explained: “It’s been nice. It has been a little bit difficult, a bit challenging. I wanted to qualify for Paris, I trained as hard as I could and it didn’t work out for me unfortunately. I was a bit worried when I came to Paris that I would feel bitter but I haven’t.

“I’ve been really enjoying my time here. I’ve just really enjoyed it, the energy is lovely, there are really nice vibes.

"It’s surprised me a little bit because I worried that I might have the sad moments but I’ve proven myself wrong with that and I’m really happy I came here to see the Games because it’s really cool as a spectator too.”

Dearing has visited Paris as a spectator after hanging up her goggles (Morgan Harlow/Getty Images for The National Lottery) | Getty Images for The National Lottery

Great Britain have performed well in the pool, even if they have not hit the heights of Tokyo three years ago. In all, they have won five medals, including retaining their men’s 4x200m freestyle crown.

And while that is not as many as the eight won in Tokyo, of which three were gold, Dearing believes it is still a good return for a swimming team who won just two medals back at London 2012.

She added: “I think it’s been an interesting meet. Some great medals and some great swims. Not as many as Tokyo but the standards we set for ourselves in Tokyo were very high. We are still a very competitive swimming nation and looking back on where we have come from in the last 20 years, the amount of medals we are winning in every competition is something we should be really proud of.

“There have been a lot of great swims, the men’s 4x2, Matt Richards in the men’s 200 free was exceptional as well. I know he wanted that gold but I feel like everyone has gone in and given it their best shot, which I think is all you can ask for. We’re competing against the best in the world, it’s so competitive and everyone has that fighting spirit.”

