EPSOM, ENGLAND - JUNE 06: Mirsky, with Oisin Murphy up, on their way to winning The Trustatrader Handicap Stakes during Ladies Day at Epsom Downs Racecourse on June 06, 2025 in Epsom, England. (Photo by Harry Murphy/Getty Images) | Getty Images

The Epsom Derby - one of the highlights of the flat racing season - is less than three hours away.

The winner of the race walks off with a prize of about £1.5m - and millions will be staked on the contest by thousands of people both at Epsom Downs racecourse and at bookies across the country.

The list of runners in the Epsom Derby and latest odds.

Delacroix 9/4

Pride Of Arras 9/2

Lambourn 13/2

Ruling Court 8/1

The Lion In Winter 9/1

Midak 10/1

Damysus 14/1

Stanhope Gardens 16/1

Nightwalker 33/1

New Ground 33/1

Tennessee Stud 33/1

Tornado Alert 40/1

Lazy Griff 40/1

Al Wasl Storm 66/1

Tuscan Hills 80/1

Sea Scout 125/1

Nightime Dancer 125/1

Green Storm 125/1

Rogue Impact 200/1

The Epsom Derby is at 3.30pm today and is being shown on ITV1 and ITVX.