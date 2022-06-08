Chisora will return to The O2 for an eighth time this summer.

Derek Chisora’s opponent for his long-awaited bout at The O2 in July has been confirmed, with the veteran Brit set for a rematch against Bulgaria’s Kubrat Pulev.

The fight will come just over six years after their previous meeting in May 2016 - a semi-final title eliminator which saw Pulev claim a twelve-round split decision victory in Germany.

Chisora had won five fights in a row prior to that showdown, but was unable to capitalise on his impressive run of form, and came up short in his bid for a second career title shot. The London-based heavyweight only previous bid for a belt came in a March 2012 loss to then-WBC champ Vitali Klitschko.

The 38-year-old heads into July’s fight against Pulev off the back of three consecutive defeats, following up a unanimous decision in favour of Ukrainian star Oleksandr Usyk with back-to-back losses at the hands of former WBO heavyweight titlist Joseph Parker - the most recent of which came in December of last year.

For his part, Pulev won his last bout, and is in line for a quick turnaround after having comfortably outpointed Jerry Forrest in mid-May.

Here’s everything you need to know about the fight, and how to get tickets...

When is Chisora vs Pulev?

The fight will take place on July 9th at The O2 in London.

Chisora is acutely familiar with the renowned venue, where he will be making an eighth appearance of his career.

Finer details, including specific times for ring-walks and who will be featured on the undercard, will be confirmed closer to the date.

How can I watch Chisora vs Pulev?

The fight will be broadcast live by DAZN.

Subscriptions to the boxing-focused streaming service cost £7.99 per month.

How can I get tickets for Chisora vs Pulev?

Tickets for the clash go on sale at 12pm BST on Thursday June 9th, and will be available directly through The O2’s official website via this link.

How do Chisora and Pulev’s records compare?

Over the course of a 31-fight professional career, Bulgarian heavyweight Pulev - nicknamed The Cobra - has picked up 29 victories. His two defeats came at the hands of Wladimir Klitschko and Anthony Joshua.

For his part, Chisora has suffered 12 losses in his 44 professional outings, but has only been stopped on three occasions - against David Haye, Tyson Fury and Dillian Whyte.

What has been said about Chisora vs Pulev?

Speaking after the fight was confirmed, Eddie Hearn, Matchroom Sport chairman and Chisora’s promoter, said: “I’m delighted to get this fight over the line.

“Initially we worked on some other opponents for Derek, but this fight came out of nowhere a few days ago and I absolutely love it! I think the strapline, ‘Total Carnage’, is absolutely perfect for this fight, in terms of the build-up and in terms of the fight itself.

“Expect the unexpected but expect a thriller at The O2 on July 9th.

“Both men have been longstanding fixtures of the World Heavyweight division and it’s all or nothing at The O2 for both, as defeat could lead to the end of the road.