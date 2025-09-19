Discipline cost New Zealand in World Cup semi-final, says Tukuafu

New Zealand had only lost one semi-final before in the first edition of the World Cup | World Rugby

Co-captain Kennedy Tukuafu rued ill-discipline in New Zealand’s 34-19 semi-final loss to Canada in the Women’s Rugby World Cup.

In just their second-ever semi-final loss, the Black Ferns were blown away by the Maple Leafs, who scored four first-half tries in a devastating performance. The six-time champions rallied with two tries in the second half, but were unable to stop their title defence ending at the last four stage.

“I’m gutted,” Tukuafu said. “This isn’t the way I envisioned our journey ending but credit to Canada they came out hissing in the first 20 minutes and we figured it out a little bit too late. Our discipline probably didn’t help us out either, we didn’t hold onto the ball long enough to get points.

“We will get around each other and lift each other up and make sure we give our all to whoever we play next week.”

Canada dominated from the first minute and went ahead after Justine Pelletier feigned a pass before bursting through a gap to score as Sophie de Goede kicked the extras. New Zealand were rocked further just three minutes later when Asia Hogan-Rochester was fed out wide and raced over in a move becoming just as much her trademark as her glitter.

Nothing clicked for the Black Ferns, while Kevin Rouet’s side showed they could score any which way as a dozen phases culminated in the ball flying out wide to Florence Symonds, who raced over for Canada’s third. New Zealand had to respond and finally did, first through a massive carry from Georgia Ponsonby before Tanya Kalounivale bulldozed over and Renee Holmes converted.

The breakneck tempo slowed but a moment of magic from De Goede pushed the lead out to 17 at half-time as she converted her own try. Alex Tessier ensured the break did not halt Canada's momentum as she side-stepped the New Zealand’s defence to score three minutes after the restart.

Fresh legs brought fresh impetus for the Black Ferns who were brought back into the game first by a powerful Liana Mikaele-Tu'u try and then a score on the wing by Braxton Sorensen-McGee. A De Goede penalty moved the game out of sight, but New Zealand continued to toil as they searched for a positive ahead of a bronze-medal match next Saturday.

Head coach Allan Bunting said: “There's massive love in this team and we've still got another week left. We're going to do this World Cup proud. We're going to get back together, connect in. We've got another week and we're going to go and finish with mana."

