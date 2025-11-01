Divorced couple join together to triumph at English Nationals pickleball

The Yorkes were married for 10 years before going their separate ways | Paul Currie/Pickleball England

A divorced couple put their differences aside to win pickleball bronze at the 2025 Knotty’s English Nationals in Bolton.

Nicola and Richard Yorke from Leatherhead have been divorced for 14 years, but reached the senior mixed doubles 3.0 podium at their first nationals together. It came after Richard introduced Nicola to the sport a year ago, both initially playing at the u3a in Elmbridge before joining Daytime Dinkers Pickleball Club.

“I said she would enjoy it,” Richard explained. “Neither of us have a history of tennis or squash or anything. She has picked it up really well and is the star of our club down in Surrey.

“We got together in terms of playing, I’m not sure I am the best partner for her, she’s certainly not the best partner for me.”

Nicola added: “He listens to me more now! He didn’t listen to me when we were married, that’s why we got divorced.”

The pair were two of over 1300 competitors taking part across 57 age and skill categories in the fifth year of the prestigious competition. Thursday and Friday saw the over 50s in action in the mixed, men’s and women’s doubles, before the open age categories take centre stage at the Bolton Arena on Saturday and Sunday.

The Yorkes went two steps better than their performance at the English Open in August where they reached the quarter-finals. Nicola said: “For here, we decided we were just going to try and focus, it took us seven hours to get up here, and we thought we needed to focus on our group games and see where we get to.

Richard added: “Nicola has played more tournaments than me and has come second a few times, and I usually rib her and say ‘another set of steak knives’ but now I think we need a wedding shop selling XXXL bridesmaid dresses. We’re never the bride.”

Pickleball developed as a backyard game in Washington, and is named after the pickle boat in rowing, which sees spare rowers from different teams form a crew. The name reflects the sport, which has borrowed from other racket sports, as it is played on a badminton doubles-sized court and features playing styles seen in tennis and table tennis.

The game is played with a solid paddle and a perforated plastic ball, while players can only score points on their serve. Rising in popularity in the US for the past few decades, interest has exploded across the world, with Pickleball England now boasting over 15,000 registered members.

The Yorkes were married for 10 years before going their separate ways, but are able to keep their emotions in check when teaming up, although things can change when they are practising against each other.

“If I am playing against him, I like to smash,” Nicola said. “When we are practising, sometimes we like to practice against each other, and I am aiming for him!”

Pickleball England had a record number of players at the 2025 Knotty’s English Nationals. The tournament took place from 30 October to 2 November at Bolton Arena. For more information: https://www.pickleballengland.org/