Draper triumphs in sprint finish for best T100 finish in London

Draper was challenged by American Sam Long to a sprint finish | T100

Will Draper closed his best T100 performance with a sprint finish for 11th place at his home race in London.

The Isle of Man athlete was challenged by Ironman world medallist Sam Long to the line, but the 25-year-old had enough speed to hold off the American. It sees Draper improve on his 15th-place finish on T100 debut in Vancouver, as he also claimed the title of best of the Brits.

“It was really tough, it is never the most enjoyable way to end a race, but great to get the crowd going,” Draper said. I know Sam has a lot of fans here, and I came in as the first Brit, so there were a lot of people cheering for me out on the course.

“I’ve watched Sam do that with Lionel [Sanders], so it is cool that it is my turn. It is pretty cool to come out on top as well. I could see Sam closing on the run, he is a great runner, and I actually wanted him to close a lap earlier because he is also a great block for the headwind.

“He came onto me with about 2k to go and he attacked a couple of times, and I managed to go with him and with 500 to go he said, ‘let’s do this fair, side-by-side'. I am from a bike-racing background, so I thought not everyone likes to play it fair, but you know what, let’s do it.

“We came in side by side, and I managed to get the inside line through the final bend and opened up a sprint. I guess I am still only young, so I have still got some speed in the legs.”

Draper came out of the 2km swim in 20th place before moving himself up into 13th on the bike, which consists of eight 10km laps, with Long over two minutes behind him. The American began to close him down on the run as he posted one of the fastest times of the day, but was not able to stop Draper in a foot race.

Jack Hutchens came home five minutes after Draper as the second-best Brit in 15th with Harry Palmer a place behind him. Draper added: “Originally, I was the only Brit as a wildcard, and then Harry and Jack were later added, which is great.

“I wanted to see more guys that are so deserving, we are all racing against each other at super high levels. My goal was input-focused, so I wanted to swim, bike and run as hard as I could and use who I had around me and race Sam, in the end.

“I was just focusing on doing what I could, and I’d love to compete against those guys and see them do really well, it is definitely not a rivalry as such.”

