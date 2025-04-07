Duckhams drives into the 2025 Porsche Carrera Cup GB and Sprint Challenge GB with two talented drivers

Duckhams drivers Max Coates and Jacob Tofts

Duckhams Oils, with its partners at Duckhams Yuasa Racing, has announced exciting plans for the 2025 motorsport season. This year, Duckhams will support two talented racers, Max Coates and Jacob Tofts, who will compete in the Porsche Carrera Cup GB and Sprint Challenge GB, respectively, in the iconic Duckhams colours.

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Duckhams and motorsports have been synonymous with each other along the brand's legacy of 125 years of winning together with talented race teams and drivers. This legacy began with the land-speed record in 1948 and extends to numerous F1, BTCC, British GT, Formula Ford, and BRIC Superbikes championships with celebrated drivers of yesteryear like Colin Chapman, Ayrton Senna, James Hunt, John Surtees and current champions like Dan Cammish, Shaun Balfe, Adam Smalley and Daryl DeLeon.

In 2021, the winning legacy continued when Duckhams clinched its first Porsche Carrera Cup GB title with champion driver Dan Cammish. Two years later, Duckhams continued the winning formula with victory in the Porsche Carrera Cup GB 2023 for Adam Smalley. The team are hoping 2025 will be another victorious season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Max Coates is an experienced driver who first appeared in the Carrera Cup GB 11 years ago. A race winner in the Ginetta GT Supercup, Renault Clio Cup, Britcar Endurance Series, and Mini Challenge, he finished as runner-up in the Sprint Challenge GB last year.

Duckhams Racing on the track

Jacob Tofts is a relative newcomer to motorsport but clinched the RS Clubsport Am title in the Sprint Challenge last year, recording seven wins and a further seven podiums. Jacob commented: “I’m honoured to have the support of Duckhams for 2025, having previously worked with them in 2023 when I spearheaded their return to British Formula Ford in what was my debut season of car racing. Having won the Porsche Sprint Challenge GB RS Am title in 2024, I’m very excited to now be stepping up to the Pro class for an assault on the overall title in 2025”.

Duckhams Chief Marketing Officer Rajat Moitra said: “Duckhams was born to race, and we are delighted to continue our mission to support and develop exceptional racing talent. Both Max and Jacob embody the winning-together spirit that defines the Duckhams brand. Over the past few years, the Duckhams Yuasa Racing team has demonstrated that with the right support, talented drivers can thrive, and we are confident Max and Jacob will make a significant impact this season.

A great British engine oil brand, Duckhams has conquered legendary racetracks, powered champions and shaped legacies, with an iconic motorsports heritage packed with so many winners. Here's to driving and winning together for the next 125 years!"

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Duckhams has a long history dating back to 1899 when Alexander Duckham established his own oil company. His entrepreneurial, pioneering spirit has been at the company's heart since then. Duckhams was responsible for developing revolutionary new process oils that controlled the build-up of carbon deposits in the 1920s and launched the first synchromesh gear oil in the 1930s. In 1951, Duckhams introduced Europe's first multigrade oil, an innovation which transformed lubrication technology forever.

Duckhams team on the track

Today, Duckhams delivers high-performance engine oils formulated to keep engines of all ages moving. Their passenger and commercial vehicle lubricants are available in 27 countries across Europe, the Middle East and Asia.