Duckhams honours partners at 125th anniversary global networking event

Partners and distributors from around the world gathered at a Duckhams 125th anniversary global networking event at the final round of the 2024 British GT Championship at Brands Hatch.

Guests were treated to a pitlane experience and the chance to hear from Silver-Am Championship-winning British GT driver Adam Smalley and Duckhams’ British Touring Cars Championship driver Daryl DeLeon. Each talked about their experience during the season and the difference Duckhams’ support makes to their success.

British GT 2024 and Porsche Carerra Cup GB 2023 winner Adam Smalley said, “As a driver, I rely on every aspect of my car’s performance to give me an edge. Engine reliability and performance are key, and that’s where Duckhams plays a vital role. Their oils provide the protection and efficiency needed for my car to perform at its peak during some of the most intense moments of racing.”

Daryl DeLeon paid tribute to Duckhams’ 125-year legacy, saying, “I've known of Duckhams and their association with motorsport for many years, seeing them in Formula Ford, on the Porsches, and in the British GT. As a young driver, it's inspiring to represent such an iconic brand. This is my first full year in the BTCC, and it marks the return of Duckhams Racing to BTCC. It feels amazing to be part of Duckhams’ history in BTCC. It’s incredible to have the whole team around me, pushing for results.”

Duckhams 125th Anniversary Global Networking Event

At the event, Duckhams debuted its new corporate video, showcasing the milestones in Duckhams’ 125-year legacy of resilience, innovation and triumph and its plans to shape the industry's future for the next 125 years and beyond.

Chairman Jabir Sheth welcomed all the guests and highlighted that brands do not make people, but people make brands. Mike Bewsey, Global CEO, shared Duckhams’ plans for propelling growth across Europe, MENA and Asia through its new global leadership team. Rajat Moitra, Global CMO, highlighted the brand’s marketing plans, including motorsports partnerships and digital initiatives such as loyalty apps for workshops.

A highlight of the VIP event was the Duckhams Partner Awards. A range of global distributors were awarded for business excellence.

Duckhams and motorsports have been synonymous with each other during the brand's 125-year legacy. This legacy began with the land-speed record in 1948 and extends to numerous F1, BTCC, British GT, Formula Ford, and BRIC Superbikes championships with celebrated drivers of yesteryear like Colin Chapman, Ayrton Senna, James Hunt, John Surtees and current champions like Dan Cammish, Shaun Balfe, Adam Smalley and Daryl DeLeon.

Founded by Alexander Duckham, a natural innovator, successful businessman, and pioneer of modern movement, Duckhams has been making engines move since 1899.