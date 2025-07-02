Duckhams Yuasa Racing Team launches Race to Save Lives Campaign to get people talking about mental health

Duckhams Yuasa Racing Race to Save Lives Campaign

Duckhams Oils, with its partners at Duckhams Yuasa Racing, is proud to be supporting the Race to Save Lives Campaign — a powerful new mental health initiative in motorsport in support of the David Riddell Memorial.

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Launched at the latest round of the Porsche Carrera Cup GB at Thruxton, the campaign aims to break the stigma and open up conversations around mental health in motorsport. In the heart of the paddock (Retail area), free haircuts were available from the Lions Barber Collective – specialist barbers trained to spot the signs of mental health struggles. These barbers weren’t just there to cut hair. More than a grooming service, the barbers create a safe space to listen, connect, and spark potentially life-saving conversations.

Throughout the season, the Duckhams Yuasa Racing team will run the campaign at five events at UK circuits. Driver Max Coates said, “We’re here to race, but we’re also here to look out for each other. Behind the helmets and the competition, people are struggling. Sometimes, a simple chat can make all the difference.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Duckhams and motorsports have been synonymous with each other along the brand's legacy of 125 years of winning together with talented race teams and drivers. This legacy began with the land-speed record in 1948 and extends to numerous F1, BTCC, British GT, Formula Ford, and BRIC Superbikes championships with celebrated drivers of yesteryear like Colin Chapman, Ayrton Senna, James Hunt, John Surtees and current champions like Dan Cammish, Shaun Balfe, Adam Smalley and Daryl DeLeon.

In 2021, Duckhams clinched its first Porsche Carrera Cup GB title with champion driver Dan Cammish. Two years later, Duckhams continued the winning formula with victory in the Porsche Carrera Cup GB 2023 for Adam Smalley. The team are hoping 2025 will be another victorious season. So far, Max has already secured podium success at each of the first three rounds at Donington, Snetterton, and Thruxton and sits at the top of the Pro-Am Class Leaderboard.

Duckhams Chief Marketing Officer Rajat Moitra said: “We are very proud to support this campaign, which tackles the critical issues around mental health in motorsports. The more we can support each other, in motorsport and beyond, and encourage people to talk more openly about mental health, the better. Duckhams has always celebrated the Best of British, and that’s what we continue to do – leading the way in working together to support each other and deliver success.”

Duckhams has a long history dating back to 1899 when Alexander Duckham established his own oil company. His entrepreneurial, pioneering spirit has been at the company's heart since then. Duckhams was responsible for developing revolutionary new process oils that controlled the build-up of carbon deposits in the 1920s and launched the first synchromesh gear oil in the 1930s. In 1951, Duckhams introduced Europe's first multigrade oil, an innovation which transformed lubrication technology forever.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Today, Duckhams delivers high-performance engine oils formulated to keep engines of all ages moving. Their passenger and commercial vehicle lubricants are available in twenty-seven countries across Europe, the Middle East and Asia.