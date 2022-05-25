The US Open champion has crashed out of her first ever French Open tournament.

US Open champion Emma Raducanu made her French Open debut this year but has fallen in the second round to the Belarusian player Aliaksandra Sasnovich.

Raducanu triumphed over her first round opponent in a dramatic turn around but was then unable to continue her winning streak into the second round.

The 19-year-old shot to fame at Wimbledon in 2021, making it to the last 16 of the tournament, before she went on to win the US Open later that year.

She then crashed in the second round at the Australian Open but will hope that her form returns as she prepares for Wimbledon later this summer.

Who did Emma Raducanu play in the French Open 2022?

Raducanu faced 17-year-old Czech qualifier Linda Noskova in the first round. Ranked at 184 by the WTA, Noskova was the Girl’s Rolland Garros champion last year.

After winning the first set 7-6, Noskova then lost the next two sets 7-5 6-1 as Raducanu executed a stunning come-back to make it into the second round.

Raducanu then faced Aliaksandra Sasnovich in the second round but was unable to beat the Belarusian once again.

The 19-year-old won the first set 6-3 but then lost 6-1 6-1 in the next two to fall in the second round of her first year at Roland-Garros.

This is the second time this year Raducanu has made it to the second round of a Grand Slam and she will hope to make it further when she returns to Wimbledon later this year.

When does Emma Raducanu play next?

It is currently unknown which tournament Raducanu will play next.

However, next on the WTA tour is a choice between the Valenica Open (on clay) or the Libema Open, Netherlands and Rothesay Open, Nottingham (both on grass).

These tournaments are taking place between 6 June and 12 June.

Raducanu first made her WTA tour debut at the Nottingham Open in 2021 so it is highly likely she will return there as opposed to either the Netherlands or Valencia.

How did Emma Raducanu’s French Open preparations pan out?

Raducanu has struggled with a back injury in recent weeks, and was forced to retire from her Italian Open first-round match against Bianca Andreescu earlier this month.

The US Open champion also split with coach Torben Beltz in April after just five months of working together.

The decision to part company with the German means that Raducanu is currently searching for her fourth coach in the past year - an unusually fast turnover even by tennis’ famously tumultuous standards.

How can I watch the French Open 2022?