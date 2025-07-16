Morrall was awarded Player of the Match in England's victory over Italy last time out | 6Nations Rugby official photo

France and England are the only two undefeated teams left in the competition

Carmela Morrall hopes England can end their run of defeats to France in the finale of the 2025 Six Nations Women’s Summer Series.

The young Red Roses have been on the wrong side of recent results with Les Bleuettes, but have a chance to reverse that on Thursday. They take on France at the Centre for Sporting Excellence in Ystrad Mynach, Caerphilly, with both sides’ unbeaten status on the line.

“It is a really big thing for us this year, we have been on the wrong side of the result a lot in the past few years,” the Loughborough Lightning centre said. “It would mean a lot to all of us, particularly as a lot of us are second years, so we are not eligible for 20s in the future.

“It is something exciting for us and something we would really really like to finish on a high. It would be awesome for a lot of us to finish that last game and get on the right side of the result and beat the French because it has been a long time coming, so hopefully we can do that. France are a very good side, they play some really exciting rugby, and they like to attack a lot, so looking at that, we have some good strategies and plans to hopefully defer that towards us and put us in a positive light.

“It should be a very tough game, but a very exciting game because we are really up for it. But we can never put the French aside because we know they are always a strong team, they are always going to put in a big fight against us.”

England defeated Scotland to get their campaign up and running in South Wales before coming from behind to beat Italy last time out. Meanwhile, France saw off le Azzurrine in their opening encounter, before scoring 24 unanswered second-half points against Ireland to set up a barnstorming finish with the Red Roses.

Morrall, who was born and raised in Dubai, was named Player of the Match for England in their fightback against Italy. She praised the team’s bond for their comeback from 15-0 down at half-time, something which has been a focal point for the squad this year.

The 20-year-old added: “It has been one of our key focuses in camps, since the first camp, it has been one of the key pillars in our culture. Throughout this camp and through previous camps, we have been doing a lot of player bonds, so activities outside of rugby, where we just get together and connect.

“That has definitely grown our connections as a team this year. Everyone is so much closer than we have been in the past. There are also a lot of girls from the same club, so that helps with that connection. Everyone knows each other really well.

“But as a whole, it is down to the fact that we spend a lot of time outside of rugby, getting to know each other.”

