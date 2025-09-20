England one game away from World Cup glory after semi-final win

Ellie Kildunne scored two tries on her return from concussion | World Rugby

England’s Red Roses are one game away from global glory after an Ellie Kildunne-inspired 35-17 win over France sent the hosts flying into the World Cup final.

The depleted Les Bleues had the better of the first half at Ashton Gate but a stunning try from World Player of the Year Kildunne gave England the advantage despite Nassira Konde’s score. Amy Cokayne and Kelly Arbey’s tries cancelled each other out before the Red Roses took control with Abbie Ward, Kildunne’s second and Megan Jones ensuring Konde’s second was only a consolation.

World number ones England will now face Canada in a repeat of the 2014 final at a sold-out Allianz Stadium next Saturday in the Red Roses’ seventh straight appearance in the showpiece. Head coach John Mitchell said: “There were a couple of special unstructured tries by Ellie.

“When we were able to build pressure in the last 22, we were able to eventually break them, but would like to have done it more. For some reason, France seem to love our soil and we talked about the mystery of them performing so well in England.

“There was a response from them emotionally, which we can expect after the adversity they faced, but we overcame all of that.”

Kildunne’s recall to the starting XV following concussion was a primary pre-match talking point and she needed just five minutes to make an impact on her return, receiving the ball on the halfway line and streaking away to score. Les Bleues gave as good as they got, and they put together phases effectively, Konde finishing off one of several impressive moves to reduce the arrears.

Morgane Bourgeois missed the kick to see the hosts retain a slender lead as both sides had tries chalked off. The trend continued at the beginning of the second half as Kildunne’s pass to Abby Dow was judged to be forward.

Kildunne bundled Arbez into touch to earn England a lineout that saw the Red Roses maul from 20 metres out before Cokayne dotted down. The lead was soon back to two points as Arbey whizzed over, Bourgeois making the tricky conversion from the corner.

The handbrake was taken off as England got their third through a diving Ward before Kildunne wheeled away again to put the result beyond doubt. Konde responded again but it was too late. Jones added gloss to the scoreline in the final minute as Harrison remained perfect from the tee.

Mitchell added: “We have earned the right to contest the final. It is a new game in itself, no one remembers how you get there. We have got to stay on process and narrow our focus. We need to have some fun and really enjoy the week as well, with it being in our country.”

