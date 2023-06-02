Epsom Derby runners 2023: what are the odds ahead of race weekend in Surrey?

Britain’s richest flat horse race will once again take place in Epsom this weekend as the world’s horsing elite prepare for the prestigious event. Often thought to be the pinnacle of the Flat season, the Epsom Derby is one of English racing’s five classics with the others being the Oak, the 1,000 Guineas, the St Leger and the 2,000 Guineas.

This is set to be Italian jockey Frankie Dettori’s last Epsom Derby after the 52-year-old made his announcement that he would be retiring following the 2023 season.

Ahead of his final race, Dettori expressed concern relating to the potential for protests but this year’s race will have the biggest security operation in the event’s history in an attempt to quell any fans, jockeys or trainers’ fears.

The Jockey Club chief executive, Nevin Truesdale, said the sport “has never been safer” for horses, adding “We love these equine athletes, these superstars who get fantastic care behind the scenes.”

Richard Kingscote winning the Derby in 2022 on Desert Crown

During a debate on Sky News, however, Animal Rising spokeswoman Claudia Penna Rojas said she was “prepared to do what’s necessary to do what’s right by these animals and try and prevent them from being harmed.”

So while the race organisers hurry their preparations in order to protect viewers, horses and jockeys, here is all you need to know about the latest odds for the Epsom Derby.

When is the Epsom Derby?

The race will take place on Saturday 3 June and the starter should send them off at 1.30pm. This is an earlier time slot but it is due to the FA Cup final which is being held on the same day by the same broadcasters.

The race can be watched on ITV1 as well as being streamed through the ITVX streaming service, which fans can access by signing up for a free account.

Epsom Derby runners and odds:

Here is the full list of runners and their odds according to Bet365 (all odds correct as of 12pm Friday 2 June):