ITV will be broadcasting the Epsom Derby live in 2023

The TV schedule for the famous Epsom Derby has been announced.

ITV will be broadcasting the famous flat horse race live in 2023. It will also be showing the event on its ITVX streaming service.

Legendary jockey Frankie Dettori will be riding the Epsom Derby for the final time - having announced his plans to retire at the end of the 2023 season. He will be hoping for a dream swansong having won the race twice before in 2007 and 2015.

But how can you watch the race from home? Here's all you need to know:

Can you watch Epsom Derby on TV?

Racing TV will also be showing the action from Epsom Downs.

What is ITV's schedule?

The broadcast will be showing action from across the weekend at the Epsom Derby - including the iconic race itself. The coverage will begin on Friday (2 June) and continue on Saturday (3 June).

Here is what to expect:

Ryan Moore rides Tuesday (R) to victory over Frankie Dettori and Emily Upjohn (L) in the Oaks last month. Photo by GLYN KIRK/AFP via Getty Images

Friday, 2 June

ITV will be broadcasting the action live from Ladies Day at Epsom Downs which includes The Oaks. Coverage will begin at 1.30pm and continue until 5pm.

It will include the following races:

2.00pm - The British EBF 40th Anniversary Woodcote Stakes

2.35pm - The Racehorse Lotto Handicap Stakes

3.10pm - The Dahlbury Coronation Cup (Group 1)

3.45pm - The Betfred Handicap Stakes

4.30pm - The Betfred Oaks (Group 1)

ITV's coverage will finish before the last two races - The Nyetimber Surrey Stakes and The Winners Wear Cavani Handicap Stakes - will take place at the racecourse.

Saturday, 3 June

ITV's Racing Live coverage will begin at 12.30pm on 3 June and last until 2.05pm. It will feature the Epsom Derby - and then will be followed by live broadcast of FA Cup final.

However, for those wanting to watch the rest of the events taking place at Epsom Downs, coverage will continue on ITVX and ITV4.

Here is where to watch the races on Derby Day:

ITV

12.50pm - The Betfred Diomed Stakes (Group 3)

1.30pm - The Betfred Derby (Group 1)

ITV4/ ITVX

2.10pm - The Princess Elizabeth Stakes (Group 3)

2.45pm - The Aston Martin 3 Year Old 'Dash' Handicap Stakes

3.20pm - The Aston Martin ‘Dash’ Handicap Stakes

3.55pm - The Betfred Lestor Piggott Handicap Stakes

4.30pm - The Rio Ferdinand Foundation Northern Dancer Handicap Stakes

5.05pm - The JRA Tokyo Trophy Handicap Stakes

How to watch Epsom Derby on ITVX?