Britain's Olympic equestrian heroes seeking success on home soil

London will host the 12th leg of the Longines Global Champions Tour from 16-18 August

Team GB's Ben Maher, Scott Brash and Harry Charles are looking to use their recent Olympic success to secure a first victory of the season at the Longines Global Champions Tour.

London will host the 12th leg of the tour from 16-18 August, bringing along a taste of Olympic gold as all four Paris 2024 show jumping champions are set to contest at this weekend's event.

The Brits will be joined by individual champion Christian Kukuk of Germany in what is set to be a stunning three day event in the iconic grounds of the Royal Hospital Chelsea.

And Sport Director of Global Champions Marco Danese has promised nothing but the best riders in the world challenging for victory.

"We can guarantee the participation of only the best riders," he said. "We are at the top level of the sport with good riders and the best horses.

"We are showing the best of our sport in the city with easy access for all.

"All of the gold medallists from the Olympics in Paris are here and then a long list of champions. All of the top riders are here and love to compete in London.

"The technical facilities here are perfect and so they want to come here."

The Global Champions Tour sees the top show jumpers in the world going up against each other in team and individual competitions, with the individual Grand Prix on the last day granting the winner the opportunity to vie for the ultimate prize at November's final showdown in Riyadh.

Brash and Maher were both part of the London 2012 Olympic team event that won gold at Horse Guards Parade, and they will find the arena at Royal Hospital Chelsea eerily familiar, with some of the iconic jumps from 12 years ago also making an apperance at the Global Tour.

And with beautiful backdrops and top competitors ready to trot out, Danese believes that the Global Champions Tour has a 'unique' factor that is unrivalled in the sporting world.

Danese explained: "The Global Champions is a series which includes two events: The Longines Global Champions Tour which started in 2006 and is an individual competition with the focus of the Grand Prix on the last day.

"And then under the umbrella of the Global Champions, we also have the Global Champions League which is a team competition which started in 2016 and is a team competition.

"To become the champion of the Global Champions tour, you have to show that you can compete across all technical conditions.

"And in the past 10 years, we place these competitions in cities and at iconic venues such as the Tour de Eiffel in Paris, the Circus Maximus in Rome, the Port of Monaco and the Chelsea Hospital.

"It's something that's unique, iconic and something to recognise."

