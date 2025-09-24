A boxer has died just 11 days after his most recent fight, it has been confirmed.

Boxer Ernest Akushey has died at the age of 27, just 11 days after his last bout in Accra.

Akushey was stopped in the eighth round by Jacob Dickson on September 12. Local reports say he began feeling unwell on September 22, and his condition worsened overnight. He passed away the following day.

The Ghanaian started his professional career in 2019 and once held a 6-0 record before suffering his first defeat in May. In his final fight, Akushey endured a series of heavy blows to the head before going down in the eighth round.

Boxer Ernest Akushey has died just days after his most recent bout. | Ernest Akushey/TikTok

WBC president Mauricio Sulaiman led tributes and said: “The WBC mourns this irreparable loss and extends our deepest sympathies to Ernest’s family and many friends.”

Akushey’s death is the forth boxing-related fatality in 2025. Irish fighter John Cooney died in February after suffering a brain bleed in a fight against Nathan Howells.

In August, Japanese boxers Shigetoshi Kotari and Hiromasa Urakawa also lost their lives following separate brain injuries sustained on the same card.

Across the wider boxing world, former world champion Ricky Hatton also died earlier this month.