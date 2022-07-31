Chloe Kelly’s extra-time winner fired Sarina Wiegman’s side to their first major trophy in front of a record Wembley crowd

Tearful Leah Williamson hailed the proudest moment of her career after England dramatically snatched Euro 2022 victory against Germany at Wembley.

Chloe Kelly’s extra-time winner fired Sarina Wiegman’s Lionesses to their first major trophy after Lina Magull had cancelled our Ella Toone’s clever opener.

Captain Williamson, 25, was given the armband ahead of injured Steph Houghton on the eve of the tournament and emotionally toasted a triumph to savour in front of a record women’s crowd.

The Arsenal defender said: “I just can’t stop crying.

“Something like this, we talk and we talk and we talk and we’ve finally done it.

“It’s about doing it on the pitch and I tell you what, the kids are alright

“This is the proudest moment of my life until I have kids, I suppose.

“I’m lapping it up - I took in every piece of advice to take every single second in because you are going to want to relive it, and I’ll be reliving that for a long time.

"The legacy of this tournament is the change in society is everything that we’ve done.

“We’ve brought everybody together, we’ve got people at games.

“We want them to come to the Women’s Super League – the legacy of this team will be the start of the journey.”

After soaring past Sweden in the semi-finals at a rocking Bramall Lane, Wiegman’s hosts were unable to find a breakthrough during a cagey opening period.

But that all changed when Manchester United ace Toone, 22, intelligently lofted over German goalkeeper Merle Frohms – after Kiera Walsh’s brilliant pass – to send Wembley into raptures.

Germany responded almost immediately, however, as Magull converted from close-range to level the scores and send the game to extra-time.

The contest looked destined for spot-kicks but Manchester City forward Kelly, 24, stabbed home after an England corner to trigger jubilant scenes and etch her name into English footballing folklore.

Kelly said: “Honestly, it’s amazing.

“Thank you everyone that came out to support us, this is what dreams are made of. As a young girl watching women’s football now this, wow it is unbelievable.

“These girls are special, the manager is special and what a special group of staff. This is amazing.

“Honestly, this is amazing I just want to celebrate now.”

The triumph meant Wiegman, 52, emulated her Euro 2017 victory when she steered her native Netherlands to glory on home soil.

And the Dutch boss, who has remarkably never lost a game at the European Championships, said: “If you really want to win, really want to become better every single day, that is what I have noticed the whole year.

“It’s just incredible they want to do it together. We agreed on a couple of things about behavior and they weren’t just words, we lived it and this is the result.

“ I don’t have any secrets. I’m really open - I don’t think I realize what is going on and I need some time.