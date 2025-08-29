Europe’s Leading Sports and Lifestyle Destination, Quinta do Lago, Launches New HYROX Package

The Campus

Quinta do Lago’s multi-sports hub and one of Europe’s premier sporting facilities, The Campus, is launching its first ever HYROX Fitness Retreat this Autumn.

Running from 13th-17th October, the curated programme will combine performance-led training with daily recovery blocks and nutritious food, creating a balance of intense training with time to unwind and relax in the stunning Algarve setting.

Led by expert coaches, the retreat includes a four night stay at the stylish Magnolia Hotel with transfers to The Campus each day; daily breakfast and healthy lunches; and four full days of HYROX-inspired training, technique workshops, and functional conditioning.