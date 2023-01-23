The Australian Open is well under way with Alize Lim, John McEnroe and Laura Robson forming the Eurosport coverage

The 2023 Australian Open is well underway with the quarter-finals taking place later this week. Many of the tournament favourites have already been knocked out of the competition, such as 2022 Champion Rafael Nadal, women’s world number one Iga Swiatek and the British stars of Cameron Norrie and Emma Raducanu.

The nine-time Australian Open winner Novak Djokovic is still very much in the mix as he attempts to win his 22nd Grand Slam and will feature in the upcoming quarter-finals following his three set win over Australia’s Alex de Minaur.

Advertisement

This year’s tournament has been shown live on Eurosport’s Discovery+ for the first time, and the TV channel have a number of familiar faces on presenting duties.

Advertisement

Alize Lim, who was part o the 2022 coverage, has returned as a member of Eurosport’s cast , joining Barbara Schett, Mats Wilander, John McEnroe and this year’s new face Laura Robson.

How to watch the Australian Open

Advertisement

Eurosports’ Discovery+ has all the action from Melbourne Park and viewers can sign up for an account from £6.99/month or £59.99/year. Discovery+ is now also available for Sky Q, Sky Glass and Sky Stream customers at no extra cost.

Sky TV customers already enjoying the 12-months’ discovery+ Entertainment pass will now be able to access the discovery+ Entertainment and Sport service on an ongoing basis as part of their Sky TV package. Those customers will be automatically upgraded. Go to the Sky TV website to find out more on how to aquire a subscription.

Who are the Eurosport presenters?

Alize Lim, 32, is still a professional tennis player but has also turned her hand to TV. After injuries sidelining Lim three years ago, the Paris-born tennis player presented Tennis Channel International original show, Academy Life.

Advertisement

Her ongoing injury problems have allowed her to pursue her media career - this is now the second time she will be covering the Australian Open with Eurosport.

Eurosport’s latest addition Laura Robson back in 2012 at US Open

Advertisement

Three-time WTA champion Barbara Schett and former world No.1 Mats Wilander currently present Eurosport’s flagship tennis show. Another former world number one, John McEnroe, joined Eurosport as a commentator in 2015.

Johanna Konta retired from professional tennis in last year due to injury and has since joined the Eurosport team. This will now be her second year with the team.