Sebastian Vettel will wave good-bye to Formula 1 this weekand as the season comes to an end in Abu Dhabi. How to watch on UK TV

After a dramatic season of Formula 1, the season finally comes to a close this weekend at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. While Red Bull will rejoice in their Drivers’ and Constructors’ Championship, the world for Formula 1 will say good-bye to the four-time World Champion Sebastian Vettel who, earlier this year, announced he would be retiring from the track at the end of this season.

It could also mark the last time for at least a season that we see both Daniel Ricciardo, Mick Schumacher and Nicholas Latifi on the race track. After a turbulent turn in events, McLaren announced they had signed Oscar Piastri, much to Alpine’s chagrin, in place of the Australian honey badger (Ricciardo) for next season. Equally Haas have just announced that Nico Hulkenberg will return to Formula 1 in 2023 as he takes German driver Schumacher’s place.

With all this to commemorate, Sergio Perez and Charles Leclerc will still be fighting for that second place position in the Drivers’ Championship. A controversial, and much criticised, move from Max Verstappen in Brazil meant Perez was unable to overtake and thus fans will wait until this weekend’s race to see who can finally claim that second spot.

As we prepare to say good-bye to one of Formula 1’s greats, here is all you need to know about the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix...

Vettel, Latifi (C) and Ricciardo (R) will not be in F1 2023

When is the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix?

(All times shown are GMT)

Friday 18 November:

Practice 1: 10am - 11am

Practice 2: 1pm - 2pm

Saturday 19 November:

Practice 3: 10.30am-11.30am

Qualifying: 2pm - 3pm

Sunday 20 November:

RACE - 1pm - 3pm

Where is the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix?

The Abu Dhabi Grand Prix takes place around the Yas Marina, just to the east of Abu Dhabi. It held its first Grand Prix in 2009 and was famously the track which saw Max Verstappen win his first driver’s championship in a controversial race last year. The first Grand Prix at the Etihad Airways Grand Prix was won by Sebastian Vettel and a year later, it would also mark where the German driver would win his first Drivers’ Championship.

The track is dominated by a 1.2km straight between turns 5 and 6 and with slow-speed corners marking the beginning and end, makes it a honeypot for overtaking. The track modifications which came in last year have only added to the excitement as the track was shortened slightly to 5.28km.

How to watch Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

Sky Sports will have all of the coverage from the weekend with the action available on both Sky Sports Main Event and on their dedicated Formula 1 channel. NowTV also offer daily passes for Sky Sports which cost from £11.98. Sky subscriptions start at £46/month and subscribers can also stream the action through the SkyGo app on mobile devices and laptops.

Who will win the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix?

Lewis Hamilton has the most wins at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix and given George Russell won his first ever Formula 1 race last week (and Mercedes’ first win of the year), we could see another Mercedes win this weekend. Red Bull will hope to prioritise Sergio Perez this weekend in the hope he can beat Charles Leclerc to the second spot on the grid. However, as Verstappen has won the past two races in Abu Dhabi, the Dutchman may wish to continue this record and end his championship winning season on a high.

