Everything you need to know ahead of Mexican Grand Prix this weekend

The USA Grand Prix in Texas last weekend confirmed what had long been expected - Red Bull became the 2022 Constructors’ champions with Max Verstappen finishing the race in first place. After nearly a decade of dominance, Mercedes have finally been beaten by their rivals and it’s looking increasingly likely that seven-time World Champion Lewis Hamilton could end his 2022 season with no race win to his name.

There have been several controversies regarding Red Bull’s wins, namely the cost cap issue, however it appears that any potential penalties will not remove any Championships Red Bull have won. They could, however, face penalties that would affect their 2023 race season but the consequences have not yet been agreed.

The Austin Grand Prix was by far one of the more chaotic and best races of the year with pole-sitter Carlos Sainz crashing out in the first lap due to a collision with George Russell, for which the latter was penalised. The carnage continued with a further collision between Fernando Alonso and Lance Stroll before Hamilton took the lead in the final laps of the race.

However, as we have seen all year, no-one can quite match the pace of the Red Bull cars and it did not take Verstappen long to overtake his 2021 championship rival and win his 13th race of the year.

With three more races to go in 2022, here is all you need to know about the Mexican Grand Prix...

Mexican Grand Prix track in 2017

When is the Mexican Grand Prix?

The race weekend will begin on Friday 28 October 2022 and conclude on Sunday 30 October 2022. Here is the race schedule for this weekend:

Friday 28 October (BST):

Practice 1: 7pm-8pm

Practice 2: 10pm-11pm

Saturday 29 October (BST):

Practice 3: 6pm -7pm

Qualifying: 9pm-10pm

Sunday 30 October (GMT):

RACE: 8pm - 10pm

Where is the Mexico Grand Prix?

The Mexican Grand Prix takes place at the Autodromo Hermano Rodriguez located near Mexico City. The first Grand Prix was held here in 1963 and used to be the season finale for several years. However it was removed from the calendar for over 30 years before returning in 2015.

The circuit sits 2km above sea level and the track still largely follows the outline of the original 1959 circuit. The main difference being the Peralta corner is now bisected, with the circuit instead winding through the old Foro Sol baseball stadium. The Mexico Grand Prix offers some of the most spectacular views on the F1 calendar.

How to watch the Mexico Grand Prix

Sky Sports will continue to follow all of the action from Mexico this weekend with coverage being shown on Sky Sports Main Event and on their dedicated Formula 1 channel. Subscription for Sky Sports start at £46/month and viewers can stream the action through the SkyGo app. NowTV also offer daily passes for Sky Sport which starts at £11.98/day.

Who will win the Mexico Grand Prix?

It seems unlikely someone outside of Red Bull will win the Mexican Grand Prix. They just have no competitor who matches them on pace. So unless something goes terribly wrong, Max Verstappen could claim a record number of wins in a year or Mexico could have their first home champion.