Here is a detailed Sky Sports schedule for the 2023 F1 season

The 2023 Formula 1 season is rapidly approaching, with the Bahrain Grand Prix set to kick off this weekend.

The season will conclude with the final round in Abu Dhabi on November 26, with Qatar returning and Las Vegas introduced as the penultimate round. Meanwhile, the Chinese GP has been dropped from the schedule due to ongoing Covid-19 restrictions, leaving a four-week gap between races in April.

Practice runs will take place in Bahrain on Friday and Saturday morning, before qualifiers are held later in the day. The GP is scheduled to begin at 3pm on Sunday March 5 (6pm UK time).

With plenty of F1 to keep up with over the next nine months, Sky Sports will have all the live coverage of each race so fans don’t miss a thing.

Here is everything we know about their schedule...

Sky Sports F1 schedule

Here is a list of all the race times during the 2023 season, with each one broadcast live on Sky Sports F1.

Bahrain

• 3rd March 11:00 - Practice 1

• 3rd March 14:45 - Practice 2

• 4th March 11:15 - Practice 3

• 4th March 14:00 - Qualifying

• 5th March 13:30 - Grand Prix

Saudi Arabia

• 17th March 13:00 - Practice 1

• 17th March 16:45 - Practice 2

• 18th March 13:15 - Practice 3

• 18th March 16:00 - Qualifying

• 19th March 15:30 - Grand Prix

Australia

• 31st March 02:00 - Practice 1

• 31st March 05:45 - Practice 2

• 1st April - 02:15 - Practice 3

• 1st April 05:00 - Qualifying

• 2nd April 04:30 - Grand Prix

Azerbaijan

• 28th April 10:00 - Practice 1

• 28th April 13:00 - Qualifying

• 29th April 10:15 - Practice 2

• 29th April 13:30 - Sprint

• 30th April 10:30 - Grand Prix

Miami

• 5th May 18:00 - Practice 1

• 5th May 21:45 - Practice 2

• 6th May 17:15 - Practice 3

• 6th May 20:00 - Qualifying

• 7th May 19:00 - Grand Prix

Emilia-Romagna

• 19th May 12:00 - Practice 1

• 19th May 15:45 - Practice 2

• 20th May 11:45 - Practice 3

• 20th May 14:00 - Qualifying

• 21st May 12:30 - Grand Prix

Monaco

• 26th May 12:00 - Practice 1

• 26th May 15:45 - Practice 2

• 27th May 11:15 - Practice 3

• 27th May 14:00 - Qualifying

• 28th May 12:30 - Grand Prix

Spain

• 2nd June 12:00 - Practice 1

• 2nd June 15:45 - Practice 2

• 3rd June 11:15 - Practice 3

• 3rd June 14:00 - Qualifying

• 4th June 12:30 - Grand Prix

Canada

• 16th June 18:00 - Practice 1

• 16th June 21:45 - Practice 2

• 17th June 17:15 - Practice 3

• 17th June 20:00 - Qualifying

• 18th June 17:30 - Grand Prix

Austria

• 30th June 12:00 - Practice 1

• 30th June 15:00 - Qualifying

• 1st July 11:15 - Practice 2

• 1st July 14:30 - Sprint

• 2nd July 12:30 - Grand Prix

• 7th July 12:00 - Practice 1

• 7th July 15:45 - Practice 2

• 8th July 11:15 - Practice 3

• 8th July 14:00 - Qualifying

• 9th July 13:30 - Grand Prix

Hungary

• 21st July 12:00 - Practice 1

• 21st July 15:45 - Practice 2

• 22nd July 11:15 - Practice 3

• 22nd July 14:00 - Qualifying

• 23rd July 12:30 - Grand Prix

Belgium

• 28th July 12:00 - Practice 1

• 28th July 15:00 - Qualifying

• 29th July 11:15 - Practice 2

• 29th July 14:30 - Sprint

• 30th July 12:30 - Grand Prix

Netherlands

• 25th August 11:00 - Practice 1

• 25th August 14:45 - Practice 2

• 26th August 10:15 - Practice 3

• 26th August 13:00 - Qualifying

• 27th August 12:30 - Grand Prix

Italy

• 1st September 12:00 - Practice 1

• 1st September 15:45 - Practice 2

• 2nd September 11:15 - Practice 3

• 2nd September 14:00 - Qualifying

• 3rd September 12:30 - Grand Prix

Singapore

• 15th September 10:00 - Practice 1

• 15th September 13:45 - Practice 2

• 16th September 10:15 - Practice 3

• 16th September 13:00 - Qualifying

• 17th September 11:30 - Grand Prix

Japan

• 22nd September 03:00 - Practice 1

• 22nd September 06:45 - Practice 2

• 23rd September 03:15 - Practice 3

• 23rd September 06:00 - Qualifying

• 24th September 04:30 - Grand Prix

Qatar

• 6th October 11:00 - Practice 1

• 6th October 14:00 - Qualifying

• 7th October 11:15 - Practice 2

• 7th October 14:30 - Sprint

• 8th October 13:30 - Grand Prix

United States

• 20th October 18:00 - Practice 1

• 20th October 21:00 - Qualifying

• 21st October 18:45 - Practice 2

• 21st October 22:00 - Sprint

• 22nd October 18:30 - Grand Prix

Mexico

• 27th October 19:00 - Practice 1

• 27th October 22:45 - Practice 2

• 28th October 18:15 - Practice 3

• 28th October 21:00 - Qualifying

• 29th October 18:30 - Grand Prix

Brazil

• 3rd November 14:00 - Practice 1

• 3rd November 17:00 - Qualifying

• 4th November 14:15 - Practice 2

• 4th November 17:30 - Sprint

• 5th November 15:30 - Grand Prix

Las Vegas

• 17th November 02:00 - Practice 1

• 17th November 05:45 - Practice 2

• 18th November 02:15 - Practice 3

• 18th November 05:00 - Qualifying

• 19th November 04:30 - Grand Prix

Abu Dhabi

• 24th November 09:00 - Practice 1

• 24th November 12:45 - Practice 2

• 25th November 10:15 - Practice 3

• 25th November 13:00 - Qualifying