Fixture release and Premier League privilege: EFL fans fed up playing second fiddle

(Photo by Getty Images)

The Premier League’s 2025/26 fixtures being released before the EFL’s will surprise no one who supports a lower league team.

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After all, the Prem already takes all of the money, all of the power, and all of the spotlight- so why not let them take the fixture list too?

As usual, everyone else is made to wait, feeling inferior and subordinate to English football’s ‘elite’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Most EFL clubs wrapped up their seasons two weeks before the Premier League, and they'll kick off the next campaign two weeks earlier too.

So why are they made to wait 10 extra days for their fixtures?

Ultimately, there’s no official reason behind the delay. Some have pointed to ‘administrative complexity’- the Premier League only has 20 teams, while the EFL has 72.

But in the modern era, where technology has evolved to perform miraculous feats, that cannot nor should not be an excuse.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The real reason is plain and simple, and is far bigger than fixture releases and petty grievances.

In the eyes of English football’s authorities, lower league clubs fans are unimportant when compared to their Premier League counterparts. This issue has accelerated rapidly in the last decade, swept away by English football’s saddening move towards commercialism and corporatisation.

As we head deeper into the 21st century, the Premier League, the FA, and the Government all seem to care less about the welfare and future of EFL clubs, especially those in leagues one and two.

The epitome of this negligence came last year, when the FA made the diabolical decision to remove FA Cup replays in what was a pathetic attempt of appeasement towards the so called ‘big six clubs’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A number of big six clubs moaned about facing semi-pro teams during midweek replays, citing ‘fixture congestion’ and ‘player welfare’ as reasons for the longstanding tradition to be scrapped. As usual, the powers that be pandered down to Premier League clubs and did whatever they asked, ignoring the dire consequences it would have for the rest of the English game.

Ironically, these same clubs will happily jet off to Asia and America at the end of ‘fixture congested’ seasons to compete for Mickey Mouse trophies, watched by thousands of fans who bidded the thousands of pounds to get tickets.

Ultimately, EFL fans aren’t asking for much. They’ve accepted (albeit begrudgingly) the Premier League’s riches, power, and global spotlight. They live with the imbalance because deep down, there’s always that glimmer of hope: maybe one day, by some miracle, my club will make it too.

But that dream is fading.

The gap between the Premier League and the rest isn’t just financial, it’s structural, and is growing by the year. The system is broken: parachute payments distort competition, fixture releases favour the elite, and the voices of lower-league fans are drowned out by global TV audiences and corporate interests.

If the game is to remain truly "for all," then something has to change. Respect must be restored. Transparency must improve. And the pyramid must stop serving only those at the top.