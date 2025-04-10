Floyd Mayweather Net Worth 2025: Wealth of the Boxing Legend

US boxer Floyd Mayweather Jr - known as "Money" - has a reported net worth of $400 million.

Floyd Mayweather Jr., renowned for his undefeated pro boxing career and flamboyant lifestyle, has amassed substantial wealth over the years. As of 2025, his financial portfolio reflects not only his earnings from the ring but also his ventures into business and real estate.​ Here, we’ll be going into what makes the former World Champion his wealth, including his salary, assets and more.

Mayweather's Net Worth

Estimates of Mayweather's net worth in 2025 vary among sources. According to Sports Illustrated, his net worth is approximately $500 million. However, Coinpaper suggests a figure closer to $1.2 billion. This discrepancy underscores the challenges in accurately assessing the wealth of high-profile individuals with diverse income streams, so it is best to assume that it somewhere in the middle of those two numbers, around $750 million.

Mayweather's Earnings

During his active boxing career, Mayweather was among the highest-paid athletes globally. His earnings per fight were substantial, with some of the most notable paydays including:​

Floyd Mayweather Jr. vs. Manny Pacquiao (May 2, 2015)

Approximately $180 million, according to Bleacher Report.

Floyd Mayweather Jr. vs. Conor McGregor (August 26, 2017)

Approximately $300 million, according to talkSPORT.

Mayweather's Boxing Sponsorships

Throughout his career, Mayweather secured several sponsorship deals that enhanced his income. Notably, for his 2015 bout against Manny Pacquiao, he featured brands such as Hublot, Burger King, and FanDuel on his attire, with Burger King reportedly paying $1 million for the sponsorship.

Additionally, for his 2017 fight against Conor McGregor, the asking price for sponsorship was set at $10 million, reflecting the high value associated with Mayweather's promotional partnerships and the level of that particular fight.

Mayweather's Wealth and Assets

Mayweather's penchant for luxury is evident in his lifestyle choices. He has been known to spend extravagantly, including a week-long birthday celebration in Miami costing upwards of $5 million. His car collection is equally impressive, with recent additions totalling $5 million, featuring high-end models like Bugatti.