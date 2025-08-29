Spencer captained England to the 2010 World Cup final | The National Lottery

Former England captain Catherine Spencer believes the Red Roses' strength in depth will be crucial as they are set to be without skipper Zoe Aldcroft for the rest of the World Cup pool stages.

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Aldcroft picked up a knee injury in England’s opening 69-7 win over the USA last Friday, meaning Marlie Packer will assume the role of captain that she once held permanently. Packer will play her first match of the tournament, while Meg Jones is one of only two players to have retained their place in the starting XV for the meeting with Samoa on Saturday.

"Zoe is a fantastic player and a fantastic leader, she has shown that as she has developed into the role in the last year or two,” said Spencer, speaking at Reading Abbey Rugby Club, who have benefited from £15,000 of National Lottery funding to build dedicated women’s and girls’ changing facilities, which are currently under development. But England are fortunate they have built up their leadership team.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Marlie Packer is going to captain and has captained England many times. Meg Jones is a really strong leader out there. Of course they will miss Zoe, but England have not just in their playing capabilities, but their leadership capabilities, other players that can step up into that role.”

Head coach John Mitchell has made 13 changes to the team that dominated the USA at the Stadium of Light, with Jess Breach the only other player to keep her place. But Spencer believes it is wrong to call the side that takes on Samoa a ‘B’ team.

She added: “The strength in depth is phenomenal, in some positions they have got two world-class players. The players running out will not call it the B team, because it isn’t, is it? It is such a huge squad effort, and they are so fortunate that the third-choice players can go out as first choice for other countries.

“Their strength in depth is absolutely incredible, but that is based on the really strong foundations that have been built up.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Spencer credits the support of the National Lottery as vital for England’s extended success. Since 2009, nearly £50 million has been invested in women’s and girls’ rugby in England, while £6 billion has gone into grassroots clubs and organisations across the last 30 years, meaning The National Lottery has been game-changing for women and girls’ sport.

Furthermore, the RFU’s initiatives are driving participation at every level: from non-contact rugby for 14–18-year-olds and schools’ programmes, to recruiting more female coaches and providing dedicated resources to grow the women’s game.

“England’s success is in part because there are specific facilities at clubs for women and girls, more changing rooms or changing room access, pitch access,” Spencer said at Reading Abbey Rugby Club. “It means that young girls and boys are watching rugby on the telly, and there is a local rugby club they can go to.

“The strength of our England team, as cliché as it might sound, is built on really strong foundations, and the National Lottery is hugely helping to build those foundations.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Thanks to National Lottery players, over £6 billion of National Lottery funding has been invested into grassroots sport. More than £170 million of National Lottery funding has transformed grassroots rugby across the UK, including vital investment into the women and girls’ game and creating the infrastructure that's now producing world-class female players.