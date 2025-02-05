Ahead of the Premier League Darts season tonight, former PDC Darts professional and editor at OLBG Matthew Edgar has provided his 2025 Premier League Dart predictions and tipped Luke Littler to beat Michael van Gerwen on opening night.

Luke Littler 11/8 favourite to win Premier League Darts 2025

Gerwyn Price and Stephen Bunting revealed as dark horses for the competition

Littler tipped to beat Van Gerwen on opening night

Latest Premier League Darts 2025 Winner Odds, according to OLBG ( https://www.olbg.com/)

Luke Littler - 11/8

Luke Humphries - 11/4

Michael van Gerwen - 6/1

Stephen Bunting - 14/1

Gerwyn Price - 16/1

Q: Who will win the Premier League Darts in 2025?

Matthew Edgar: “When we're looking for a winner of the Premier League in 2025, I don't think we look much further than the favourite himself, Luke Littler. He’s the world champion coming into this year and now in a position where he's going to be defending come the back end of it, but going through the year, it's going to be a bit of a free roll.

“He's got the chance to chase down Luke Humphries, the man in that world number one position. Remember the Premier League is not a ranked event, Luke Humphries will be defending quite a bit throughout the year, and I do think that gap's going to close in.

“On form, we'd say Luke Littler is actually the world number one, however, we'll see if that pans out as the year goes on. Michael van Gerwen, runner-up in the World Championship finals, is going to want to stake a claim for this, and he's trying to get himself into the conversation of who’s best in the world of darts at the moment. However, that's a battle between the two Lukes, and we could see Luke Littler go back to back on the Premier League title”.

Q: Who will the dark horse be?

Matthew Edgar: “When we're looking for a dark horse in the Premier League, it does seem very strange to be saying Gerwyn Price. A couple of years ago, Gerwyn Price would have been one of the big favourites to pick up the Premier League title. However, now when we're looking at it, he's sort of been bumped down the pecking order a little bit.

“He's now fourth favourite to win this, coming in at a good odds of 14/1 and I think that makes Gerwyn Price value. He's talked about getting his passion back for the game, talked about getting his love, we're seeing that fire and aggression within his game moving forward, certainly in the recent World Series and in the World Masters as well. I think Gerwyn Price is going to take a step forward this year and get back to what we saw a couple of years ago from him, making him value in this year's Premier League”.

Q: Who will make finals night?

Matthew Edgar: “When we're looking at the finalists, we can pick four players. Four players will make it through to the O2, the big showdown. You've got to put the two Lukes in there. Luke Littler and Luke Humphries, I'll be very surprised if neither of them make the top half of this league.

“I think the rest of it is quite open. I would like Gerwyn Price to get in there, I think he's a bit of a dark horse for this event and I'm also going to go with another surprise here as well, I think Stephen Bunting makes the finals, which does mean we are missing out on Michael van Gerwen in the final stage.

“Will Michael van Gerwen make the bottom half? That's going to be the question we're going to see answered, but someone's got to miss out here. Only four players can make it and when we look at the lineup this year, it’s very, very competitive, just like all darts events have been throughout 2024, certainly when you eliminate the two Lukes”.

Q: What are your Littler vs Van Gerwen opening night predictions?

Matthew Edgar: “Luke Littler takes on Michael van Gerwen in the opening night of the Premier League, this is a repeat of the World Championship final and a bit of a glory game to get things underway. Can Michael van Gerwen revenge that defeat which he had over at the Alexandra Palace? I think not.

“I think Luke Littler is going to hit the ground running in this one. He enjoys the Premier League. He enjoys the big crowd. He enjoys the big stage and it brings out the best in Luke Littler. My only concerns will be, certainly from the World Championship, Luke Littler just starting a little bit slow at times. This being a short format game could get caught a little bit cold. However, one of the biggest, the biggest power score is certainly in regards to the front nine. I think that's going to give him the edge”.

