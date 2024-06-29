Watch more of our videos on Shots!

England’s men’s and women’s teams return to action this weekend, for the first time since last November.

Both sides will face France in Toulouse on Saturday as French Rugby League (FFR XIII) celebrates 90 years of the game in the republic, with up to 12 Leeds Rhinos players set to feature across the two Tests.

Caitlin Beevers, Keara Bennett, Amy Hardcastle, Shona Hoyle, Zoe Hornby, Izzy Northrop and Bella Sykes are all in the England women’s squad and Harry Newman, Ash Handley and James McDonnell could be on duty for the men. Leeds’ Justin Sangare and Mickael Goudemand are in the French squad.

