The second grand slam of the tennis calendar is just around the corner.

The biggest event of the clay court season is fast approaching, with the French Open 2022 set to get underway on May 22nd.

Before then, however, there’s the small matter of qualification to decide who will lay claim to the final few spots at Roland Garros.

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And while some players will have to battle it out through several matches to earn their place at the historic tournament, several others will be fortunate to feature as a result of the wild card system.

Here’s everything you need to know about qualification for the French Open 2022, as well as who has been selected as wild cards in both the men’s and women’s draws.

When is qualifying for the French Open 2022?

Qualifying for this year’s French Open will begin on May 16th, and will run until May 20th.

The French Open officially begins two days later on May 22nd.

How does qualifying for the French Open 2022 work?

The 104 highest-ranked men and women that sign up for the French Open are automatically entered into the tournament.

Certain players can also qualify based on a protected ranking system. This ensures that a competitor who may have fallen down the rankings as a result of injury or absence can still feature if they have previously placed highly at Roland Garros. World number 246 Stan Wawrinka will make use of this method of qualification in this year’s tournament.

For those without a guaranteed spot, the next best option is success via the qualifying rounds, with 16 further places up for grabs.

Hopefuls are put into 16 groups of eight, with three straight wins securing a place at the French Open. Sometimes finalists, known as ‘lucky losers’, are also handed a qualifying spot.

Eight further players are also gifted a place at the French Open as wild cards.

Wild cards are selected at the discretion of tournament organisers, and tend to be local players or returning big names who have failed to qualify directly.

Last year, all but one of the selected wild cards on both the men’s and women’s draws were French.

Who are the wild cards at this year’s French Open?

The full list of wild cards at the 2022 French Open are as follows:

Men’s

Grégoire Barrère

Lucas Pouille

Manuel Guinard

Gilles Simon

Michael Mmoh

Jo-Wilfried Tsonga

Corentin Moutet

Chris O’Connell

TODO: define component type table