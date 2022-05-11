Here is all you need to know about how much each winner at the French Open 2022 will win.

Paris is once again preparing to play host to a number of the world’s best tennis stars this month as they all look to claim victory at the second Grand Slam event of the year at The French Open.

Rafael Nadal made history earlier this year when he took his 21st Grand Slam title after he defeated the world number two Daniil Medvedev.

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Novak Djokovic was absent from the Australian Open due to failing to provide sufficient evidence for being unvaccinated, but as of now the Serbian will return to action in France.

The French Open will begin on Monday (16th May) and will conclude with the men’s final six days later on Saturday 5th June 2022.

As well the Grand Slam title, the winner of the French Open is awarded a healthy seven-digit cash prize, with runners-up also claiming a significant figure.

Last year’s winner pocketed $1.7 million, with the runner-up taking home a little over $900,000 - however this year’s prize fund is set to increase for the first tournament since the pandemic.

Prize money breakdown

This year’s overall prize pool for the French Open is €43.6m (approximately £37m), up 25 per cent from the 2021 total.

Meanwhile, those who lose in the first qualifying round will also receive an increase on last year and take home €14,000, while those who fail at the final qualifying hurdle will be paid €31,000.

Those who exit the main draw in the first round will receive €62,000, a significant jump from €46,000 in 2019.

There has also been a six percent increase for the doubles, with the winning pairs being awarded €580,000 to split.

TODO: define component type table