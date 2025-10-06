Gaud shines as India go two from two at Cricket World Cup

India earned their second win of the World Cup having earlier beaten Sri Lanka | ICC via Getty Images

India made it two wins from two at the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup as they overcame Pakistan by 88 runs thanks to a star turn from Kranti Gaud in Colombo.

Having already seen off Sri Lanka in their opening match, India battled to 247 all out batting first against Pakistan. That proved to be more than enough as Gaud produced a brilliant performance with the ball, taking three for 20 from her 10 overs, with Pakistan eventually bowled out for 159.

INDIA SET HEALTHY TARGET AFTER DELAYS

India made a strong start after being put into bat, with Pratika Rawal smashing three consecutive boundaries off Diana Baig. Smriti Mandhana struggled to find the gaps early but started to come into her own before she was trapped in front by Pakistan skipper Fatima Sana for 23.

That brought Harleen Deol to the crease and she seized an early opportunity to use her footwork as she danced down the track and lifted Rameen Shamim over wide long on for six. Sadia Iqbal had one crashed through the covers by Rawal before bowling the opener all ends up for 31.

At 67 for two, the game was evenly poised as India’s run-rate dipped while an extra factor entered the game as a swarm of insects started to bother both batters and bowlers. Harmanpreet Kaur eventually fell for 19, caught behind off Diana with Deol then caught off Rameen just as she was approaching a half-century, finding long on for 46.

Jemimah Rodrigues departed LBW to Nashra Sandhu for 32, immediately after a delay to clear the bugs. Sneh Rana and Deepti Sharma rebuilt before the former picked out long on off Fatima for 20 and the latter was caught behind of Diana for 25.

A clever cameo from Richa Ghosh, who made 35 off just 20 deliveries, fired India to 247 all out, although Diana had the final say with two wickets off the final two balls to finish with figures of four for 69.

PAKISTAN REPLY HIT BY QUICKS

Pakistan’s chase started with two huge shouts for LBW in the first over from Renuka Singh, before Muneeba Ali was run out for two at the end of the fourth over. Kranti Gaud then got Sadaf Shams caught and bowled for six in a wicket maiden, with Pakistan in trouble at 21 for two after eight overs.

Aliya Riaz steered one off Gaud to Sharma as she fell for two with Pakistan reduced to 26 for three. That brought Natalia Pervaiz to the crease to join Sidra Amin, with the pair starting a rebuild as they added 69 in 16 overs.

The return of Gaud did the trick, as the youngster picked up a third wicket, removing Natalia for 33 on her way to figures of three for 20. With the required rate rising, Fatima could not clear the fence when going for a big shot off Sharma, picking out Mandhana as she fell for two.

Sidra Nawaz added 14 with Sidra Ameen before she fell caught and bowled to Rana for 14 and from there India seized control. Sharma bowled Rameen first ball and then Rana finally got Sidra Amin for 81 to reduce Pakistan to 150 for eight.

A run-out and another wicket for Sharma (3/45) saw Pakistan bowled out with seven overs still to go as India continued their strong start to the tournament.

India v Pakistan – R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo, Sri Lanka

India 247 all out in 50 overs (Harleen Deol 46, Richa Ghosh 35 not out; Diana Baig 4/69, Fatima Sana 2/38)

Pakistan 159 all out in 43 overs (Sidra Amin 81, Natalia Pervaiz 33; Kranti Gaud 3/20, Deepti Sharma 3/45)

India won by 88 runs