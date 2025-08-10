Georgia Taylor-Brown battles through T100 debut in London

Taylor-Brown went on the bike leg in sixth place | T100

Georgia Taylor-Brown experienced a 'chaotic' T100 debut as she battled a puncture and cramps on the way to a 12th-place finish in London.

The Manchester native stepped up from Olympic distance to the 100km triathlon for the first time on home soil. Taylor-Brown battled hard on the bike before a flat tire held her back, but she recovered to chase down two places on the run.

“It was really hard, a bit chaotic, it is very different with the race ranges and figuring it all out,” the 31-year-old said. “At the start of the bike, we were quite a big group, so you are figuring that out and then learning that you’ve got to drop back and make sure you are not in the red.

“That was hard at first and then I started to get to grips with it, and I felt ok, and then I got a flat on the bike. Luckily, I was in a good place, I was right next to the mechanic, but that cost me a few minutes because we had a bit of trouble getting the wheel on.

“On the run, it was about seeing what I could do. It was a rough day, I’ve got really bad cramps, and I feel very sick, but it was fun.”

The T100 format, which comprises a 2km swim, 80km bike and 18km run, does not allow drafting on the bike, which sees athletes change positions frequently. Taylor-Brown has already competed in sprint and Olympic distance triathlons this year but was taking on a race of this length for the first time.

And she is ready to take on the 100km distance again, with eyes on T100 French Riviera at the end of the month. She added: “I started to feel good on the run, I felt like I was moving well and felt strong once my diaphragm cramps had gone.

"But then I just felt very sick and it is hard to push through then, especially when you are just on your own and have got nothing to chase anymore, so I lost it a bit. I am hoping and planning on doing the T100 in Frejus, so we’ll see how that goes.

“My swim wasn’t terrible, but if I can have a bit of a better one, and be in the mix a bit more than that would be nice. I am learning lots and there is a lot to learn. It is nice to be able to jump in and challenge myself.”

For information on how to register for the 2026 London T100 Triathlon on 25-26 July, visit www.t100triathlon.com