Noble Yeats and Corach Rambler will be this year’s front runners to win the iconic Grand National SteepleChase on Saturday in Aintree

The Aintree Grand National Festival will get underway on Thursday afternoon as one of the true highlights of the British sporting calendar takes place.

Some of the biggest and best names in the world of horse racing will descend on Merseyside looking to write their names in the history books and follow in the footsteps of the likes of Red Rum and Tiger Roll. Of course, the highlight of the three days is the Grand National, as race-goers around the world take in a race that ranks among the very best around the globe.

Here is all you need to know about who will take part in the iconic Aintree SteepleChase...

Grand National front runner Corach Rambler at Cheltenham

When is the Grand National?

The festival will start on Thursday 13 April with the first race beginning at 1.45pm BST. The main event, however, will take place on Saturday 15 April with the race estimated to start at 5.15pm. ITV will have all the coverage from Liverpool with former jockeys Sir AP McCoy and Ruby Walsh forming part of the broadcasting crew.

Which horses are running in the 2023 Grand National?

A total of 85 horses were initially entered into this year’s Grand National, although that number has decreased since the end of last month’s Cheltenham Festival. The final cut has now been made with the 40 horses competing in the prestigious SteepleChase now confirmed with Born By The Sea the last horse to make the cut.

Here is the full list of runners, their jockeys and the number they will have on their shirts.