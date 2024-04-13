Grand National 2024 winner, finish order and number of horse deaths

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The 2024 Aintree Grand National has been completed, with another ferocious race playing out in the famous steeplechase. There was anticipation aplenty ahead of the race, which had a new look due to a reduction in the number of riders this year due to safety concerns.

The race began at 4pm UK time and it didn’t take long for the first big surprise. Last year’s winner and the favourite for this year’s race, Corach Rambler, unseated his rider at the first hurdle, and that set the tone for a thrilling race, but who won? Here we take you through what you need to know about the race and how it played out.

2024 Grand National winner and results

The winner of the 2024 Grand National was I Am Maximus. Paul Townsend was the winning jockey, while Willie Mullins was the lucky trainer, working under owner JP McManus. I Am Maximus pocketed more than £500,000 in prize money for his stable and likely backed lots of lucky betters some cash, too. He was 8/1 and the joint-favourite with some bookmakers along with Corach Rambler ahead of the race.

Glengouly and Foxy Jacks, neither of which were among the nine favourites, jostled for position at the front for much of the race, but the former unseated his ride on the 27th of 30 fences. Eldorado Allen then stole the lead but the race was decided on the final run-in. I Am Maximus outgalloped Minella Indo and Galia Des Liteaux to take the win.

The top four

1 I Am Maximus (P Townend)

2 Delta Work (J W Kennedy)

3 Minella Indo (Rachael Blackmore)

4 Galvin (Sam Ewing)

Horse deaths

There were two horse deaths on Ladies Day but at time of writing, there were no further deaths in Saturday’s main event. The latest reports suggest one horse is under veterinary assessment following the race, but no deaths have been confirmed up to this point.