Willie Mullins trained horse Nick Rockett ridden to victory at the Grand National by his son, Patrick Mullins.

Nick Rockett led home an incredible one-two-three for Willie Mullins in the Randox Grand National at Aintree. Ridden by the trainer’s son, Patrick, the 33-1 shot Nick Rockett proved too strong for stablemate and defending champion I Am Maximus in the four-and-a-quarter-mile showpiece.

Nick Rockett was clearly travelling strongly coming to the final fence and he galloped away from top weight I Am Maximus to win by two and a half lengths. There was a further half-length back to Grangeclare West in third, with Iroko taking fourth as the 13-2 favourite.

Patrick Mullins told ITV Racing: “I had too good a start and was having to take him back all the way. I was wondering at Canal Turn had I lost too much ground, but he just jumped fantastic. Then I was there too soon and it is a long way from the back of the last with Paul Townend (on I Am Maximus) on my outside.

“It’s everything I’ve dreamed of since I was a kid, I know it’s a cliche but when I was five or six years old, reading books about the National and watching black and white videos of Red Rum. To put my name there is very special.”

An emotional Willie, who had number 1, 2, 3 and 5 across the line added: “Some result. It’s lovely to be able to give your son a ride in the National, but to win it is unbelievable.”

Runners and riders during the Randox Grand National on day three of the Randox Grand National Festival at Aintree Racecourse, Liverpool | Peter Byrne/PA Wire

2025 Grand National finishing positions

Nick Rockett I Am Maximus Grangeclare West Iroko Meetingofthewaters Senior Chief Minella Cocooner Hewick Minella Indo Twig Three Card Brag

Thousands enjoyed the sunshine at the Merseyside racecourse for the last day of the Randox Grand National Festival, with millions also beleived to have tuned in to watch the famous race live on ITV at 4pm.

All three days of this year’s meeting have seen warm weather. More than 48,000 attended on Friday for Ladies Day, almost 6,000 more than last year.

A spokesperson for Merseyside Police said no arrests were made at the racecourse on the day. Two years ago, the Grand National was delayed by 15 minutes when animal rights protesters gained access to the course, leading to more than 100 arrests.

Last year, safety changes were made to the race, including an earlier start time of 4pm, and the highest number of horses crossed the finish line since 1992.