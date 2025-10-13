Healy leads record run chase as Australia beat India

Annabel Sutherland took a crucial five-wicket haul to keep the chase total in range | ICC via Getty Images

Alyssa Healy’s superb century powered Australia to the highest successful chase in women’s ODI history as they beat India by three wickets at the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025.

The 35-year-old smashed 142 off 107 balls, which featured 21 fours and three sixes, to break the back of the huge target of 331 after India had earlier been bowled out for 330. Annabel Sutherland’s five for 40 helped the seven-time champions fight back after the hosts had found themselves 155 without loss thanks to Pratika Rawal (75) and Smriti Mandhana’s (80) fireworks.

The win sees Australia return to the top of the group stage table with their third win from four games whilst India sit third.

Rawal and Mandhana set foundations for India

India’s openers Rawal and Mandhana started strongly as the latter set the tone in the opening over with a gorgeous cover drive for four. Back-to-back overs featuring 10 or more runs brought up the fifty-run partnership as both batters plundered huge straight sixes.

Mandhana looked imperious at the crease, especially through the offside, as she dismissed Ash Gardner twice to the fence in the 16th over with a pair of dominant cut shots. The 29-year-old duly brought up her 33rd ODI half-century with a single to deep square leg before Rawal notched up their hundred partnership three balls later.

The day was an important one for Indian cricket off the field too as a stand at the ACA-VCA Stadium was named after former captain and India’s leading run scorer in international cricket Mithali Raj and a gate was named after former India player Raavi Kalpana. Having survived a nervy moment when a leading edge nearly found it’s way into Alana King’s grasp sprinting in from short midwicket, Rawal went to a 69-ball fifty with a superb lofted straight drive off Kim Garth’s bowling.

Mandhana reached the 5000 ODI career run landmark with an exquisite six over extra cover but eventually fell for 80 as Sophie Molineux had her caught by Phoebe Litchfield to halt the opening stand on 155. Rawal was next to go for 75 when she could only find Ellyse Perry at fine leg to hand Sutherland her first wicket and leave India 192 for two with 20 overs left.

From then on, Australia fought back as Megan Schutt and Molineux picked up the wickets of Indian captain Harmanpreet Kaur for 22 and Harleen Deol for 38 respectively in consecutive overs. A 30-ball fifty partnership followed between Richa Ghosh and Jemimah Rodrigues but once they both fell to Sutherland, India’s batting line up fell away.

Deepti Sharma and Amanjot Kaur fell in consecutive overs to leave India 327 for eight with 15 balls remaining. Sutherland completed her five-wicket haul in style as she removed both Kranti Gaud and Sree Charani within three balls of each other to end India’s innings.

Healy inspires historic run chase

Australia’s reply got off to a good start through captain Healy and opening partner Litchfield, as the pair put on 85 runs for the opening stand before the latter was caught at backward point for 40 off the bowling of Charani (3/41). Healy looked in fine fettle as she notched up the quickest half-century of the tournament off just 35 balls, helping Australia to 154 for one alongside Perry, who then retired hurt for 32 at the end of the 24th over.

The quickfire wickets of Beth Mooney and Sutherland, the former given her marching orders courtesy of a brilliant diving catch from Rodrigues, swung the game back in favour of India with Australia on 170 for three. Healy went to her first century as skipper and sixth overall in the 31st over and plundered a further 42 runs from her next 23 deliveries until Sneh Rana’s diving catch ended her excellent knock.

Tahlia McGrath’s departure, given out leg before to Sharma on review, left Australia 279 for five, still 52 runs from victory, with just under 10 overs remaining. Amanjot Kaur’s double strike to see the back of both Gardner, who played well under pressure to make 45, and Molineux set up a grandstand finish with Australia still 28 runs short.

But the returning Perry held her nerve alongside Garth as the former sealed the win with a huge six down the ground.

India v Australia - ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam, India

India 330 all out in 48.5 overs (Smriti Mandhana 80, Pratika Rawal 75; Annabel Sutherland 5/40, Sophie Molineux 3/75)

Australia 331/7 in 49.0 overs (Alyssa Healy 142, Ellyse Perry 47*; Sree Charani 3/41, Deepti Sharma 2/52)

Result: Australia win by three wickets