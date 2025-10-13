Healy proud to lock in and deliver big for Australia

Healy hit her first century since becoming captain of Australia | ICC via Getty Images

Alyssa Healy was delighted at being able to lead from the front as the Australian skipper’s wonderful century helped her team to a tense three-wicket win over India at the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025.

The 35-year-old blasted a tournament high 142 from 107 deliveries, featuring 21 fours and three sixes, which acted as the catalyst to Australia reaching their target of 331 – the highest successful chase in women’s ODI history. The record-breaking victory sees the seven-time champions return to the top of the group stage table and Healy was pleased at producing a captain’s knock when her team needed it most.

“Obviously I'm proud personally to be able to do that,” she said. “I was trying to lock in for a big day. I know there was a bit of pressure on our top order, but to be out there and contribute heavily was great. I would have loved to be out there a little bit longer and see it home, but the girls got the job done, which is good.”

Annabel Sutherland produced a masterful display with the ball and was crucial in pegging India back after openers Pratika Rawal (75) and Smriti Mandhana’s (80) put on 155 for the opening wicket. The 24-year-old finished with figures of five for 40, which sees her move to the top of the leading wicket taker standings with 10, and Healy highlighted how important the allrounder’s contribution was in the win.

“She’s the pick of our bowlers from a length perspective," said Healy. "She identified the length she needed to bowl and executed beautifully. I think we tossed up a little bit of junk today, probably no denying that, but the way we hung in there and ultimately restricted them to 330 [was crucial], which sounds a little bit stupid, but I think we pegged them back in the last ten.

“The fact that we can hang in there and do that will give us great confidence.”

The quickfire wickets of Beth Mooney and Sutherland left Australia 170 for three during their reply to leave the contest firmly in the balance. That brought Ash Gardner to the crease, who showed all of her resolve to craft a crucial 45 as Sree Charani (3/41) and Deepti Sharma (2/52) looked to take the game away from Australia.

Ellyse Perry also returned to the field after earlier retiring hurt to seal the triumph, after putting on 28 with Kim Garth, with a straight six down the ground to clinch victory. And Healy was impressed at the maturity shown by those coming in down the order when the pressure was on.

She added: “To hang in there, partnerships are key. It’s something we’ve been lacking in the first couple of games, so the fact that each person that came in was able to build a partnership and that we could have a significant one [was great]. To have Ellyse Perry walking back out there on [32] not out is a little bit cheeky as well. Ash played beautifully today and ultimately got most of the job done, which was awesome.”

India fell from 306 for five in the 45th over to being bowled out 24 runs later inside 49 overs and captain Harmanpreet Kaur felt her side’s late-order collapse was the difference between the two teams at the ACA-VCA Stadium. She said: “The way we started, we thought we could [get] 30 to 40 more runs on the board. I think we missed [out] in the last six to seven overs; we kept losing wickets.

“I think that really cost us. We knew [today’s wicket] was a good batting wicket, but I think those last six overs where we were not able to capitalise while batting, that really cost us.”