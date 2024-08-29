Hendin vs Machaev: massive featherweight fight added to record-breaking MMA event
Durham’s James Hendin (9-2) will face Austrian prospect Mochamed Machaev (14-2) at OKTAGON 62, in front of 58,000 fans at Frankfurt’s iconic Deutsche Bank Park on October 12.
Hendin made a winning start to his life as an OKTAGON MMA fighter, with a dominant performance at OKTAGON 56 in Birmingham earlier this year. He will look to make an even bigger statement as he surges towards title contention when he faces Machaev in Frankfurt.
The Austrian most recently made it to OKTAGON MMA’s Tipsport Gamechanger semi-finals, where he lost a split-decision to Aicodian Duque. The major European prospect drops down to featherweight and will get a chance to impress on the biggest stage.
Fans in Frankfurt will be treated to a stacked fight card, with many bouts still to be added. The event will be headlined by German crowd favourites and icons: Christian Jungwirth vs Christian Eckerlin.
OKTAGON MMA has proven itself on the European MMA scene, with high-level production value combined with competitive and engaging match-making helping them become one of the leading MMA promotions in the world. They recently made the 5-promotion shortlist for MMA promotion of the year.
