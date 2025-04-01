Hold your horses! Chester Racecourse launches new Global Horse Racing Authority...with a pantomime twist

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Oh no, they didn’t! Oh yes, they did! Chester Racecourse has today (1 April 2025) announced the launch of the Global Pantomime Horse Racing Authority (GPHRA).

The GPHRA has been created to ensure panto horse racing – a fan favourite event at Chester Racecourse already – is regulated and that anyone taking part adheres to strict rules. Their aim is to grow and govern panto horseracing globally, and ensure people remember to have fun in life.

Panto horseracing is a niche sport in which teams of two compete against each other to complete a race while dressed in a pantomime horse costume, although other four-legged costumes are accepted!

Chester Racecourse is already home to an annual Pantomime Horse Race, which will take place again on Family Fun Day (Sunday, August 3) and raises money for the Hospice of the Good Shepherd. Last year’s race featured 21 costumed characters, including a unicorn, reindeer, and a polar bear!

Panto Horseracing at Chester Racecourse

The introduction of the authority will ensure that panto participants don’t have a mare of a time on the track, by setting standardised rules, offering certification, and maintaining a global network of officials.

Official GPHRA rules and guidelines include:

- Participants must remain fully in their costume for the duration of the race

- Race distances may vary in length and complexity but must be clearly marked and free from dangerous obstacles

- All participants must sign a waiver acknowledging the risks associated with pantomime horse racing, and agreeing to participate at their own risk

- Neighing and whinnying are encouraged…and may result in special awards

- Kicking, pushing, or other forms of deliberate interference with other teams will not be tolerated

To mark the official launch of the GPHRA, Chester Racecourse will stage a special panto horse race today at 10am – an event that launches the Panto horse racing season and be repeated each year on 1 April.

Neil Trotter, from Canterbury, has been joining the panto horseracing on Family Fun Day at Chester Racecourse every year and is looking forward to bringing the sport to more people’s attention.

He said: “People may think we’re just horsing around, but Pantomime Horse Racing is a niche sport on the rise, and there are plenty of us out there who count down to the panto race at Chester every year.

“I have friends who travel from all over the country just to take part, from places such as Buckingham, Trottington and Mareston. I’m incredibly excited that we will now have an official body that recognises our athletic ability and talent.”

Now, Chester Racecourse is calling on local people to join the official board of directors for the GPHRA.

Louise Stewart, CEO at Chester Racecourse, said: “Just like our racecourse, pantomimes date back to the 16th century, so there is a real possibility that pantomime horse racing has taken place at Chester Racecourse for centuries.

“We know there’s a real sense of passion for this sport so we want to hear from fanatics and experts who feel they can offer their expertise to sit on our board.

“We can’t wait to hear from people who can help guide the sport to create an international league and help us grow spectator numbers, media rights income and sponsorship. I think the potential is enormous, especially if we can grow the number and quality of panto horses in training.”