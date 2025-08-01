How to choose the best dirt bikes in 2025: A comprehensive guide and tips

Best Dirt Bikes in 2025

Dirt biking is more than just a fun weekend activity; it’s a lifestyle for many. If you get excited and feel the seventh sky just by thinking of riding a bike, you’re at the right place.

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

However, the market has lots of models, and many questions regarding the best dirt bikes in 2025 can come to mind, like,

Which size of the engine is best to pick?

Is the thousands of dollars investment worth buying a pro-model?

Will you require a licence to ride a dirt bike?

But don't worry! Whether you’re buying your first bike or upgrading to a new model, we are here to help you with every question related to “how to choose a dirt bike.” Let’s get started!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

What Type of Dirt Bike Suits Your Riding Needs?

Before you consider what brand or engine size to buy and start looking for dirt bikes for sale, you need to think about how you will be using the bike.

General off-road Fun: A standard bike could be a great starting point. These bikes are lightweight, easy to maintain, and give the best experience no matter where you are riding.

A standard bike could be a great starting point. These bikes are lightweight, easy to maintain, and give the best experience no matter where you are riding. Competitive Racing and Stunt Riding: Motocross would be the best option for those who have an adventurous spirit and look for thrills in everything they do.

Motocross would be the best option for those who have an adventurous spirit and look for thrills in everything they do. Dirt Bikes for Beginners: If you are new to biking, the key things to consider are stability, user-friendliness, and lightness. Make sure you choose a balanced bike.

After deciding your needs and suitability, you should move on to the features of dirt bike: what is the latest innovation in the domain, and what are your top priorities?

What Are the Key Features to Look For in a Dirt Bike?

The engine is not the only aspect to be considered when deciding on the best dirt bikes in 2025. You will equally need to focus on other aspects that influence the comfort, command, and maintenance. The following are the factors to pay attention to:

Height of the seat: You should be able to have your feet on the ground.

You should be able to have your feet on the ground. Bike weight: A lighter bike is easier to control, particularly off-road

A lighter bike is easier to control, particularly off-road Suspension: Good suspension helps in enhancing comfort over uneven surfaces.

Good suspension helps in enhancing comfort over uneven surfaces. Electric start & kick start: Electric start bikes are easier to use compared to kick-start.

Electric start bikes are easier to use compared to kick-start. Grip on tires: Dirt bikes are made for rough terrains, and a good tire grip ensures your safety on the rugged land.

For first-time buyers, following some beginner dirt bike tips, like testing the clutch feel and sitting position, can help avoid regrets later.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

How Much Should You Spend on Your First (or Next) Dirt Bike?

A central factor when it comes to the selection of a dirt bike is budget. The cost you have to pay varies based on factors such as whether the engine is new or used, and its size.

Here is a basic guide for the price range in Australia:

What Is the Price Range for Dirt Bikes in Australia?

Dirt bike costs in Australia vary in terms of brand, performance, and condition. The 50cc bike can cost somewhere between $949 and $ 1599. It's perfect for beginners and budget-conscious people.

The price of mid-range trail (100cc - 125cc) bikes tends to be between $1699 to $2229. The models with better performance (250cc - 300cc) may cost around $3995, and this is when they are new.

Now you are all set, as you know about the features, price, and your suitability. But a major question still exists regarding legal requirements.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

What Legal Requirements Should You Know in Australia?

The most common question by new riders is “Do we need a licence to ride a dirt bike in Australia? Well, the answer depends on where you intend to ride.

You’ll require a valid motorcycle licence and registration when riding on roads. However, no licence is required when you ride on private property.

This becomes particularly significant when it comes to dual-sport motorbikes or even ones that are intended to use public riding areas. It is always advisable to check the local state or territory regulations before making purchases to avoid legal problems.

In a Nutshell

When considering purchasing a dirt bike that is not only appealing in style but manageable in terms of price and performance, take your time to conduct research. You should prioritize comparing the models and select one that is both comfortable and reliable. If you are a beginner, just stick to the dirt bikes that are easy to ride; after all, the experience of riding on a bicycle ought to be exhilarating and free.