Indian Grand Prix 2024: MotoGP event postponed until 2025 due to weather conditions. Picture: AFP via Getty Images

A popular MotoGP event has been cancelled due to adverse weather concerns.

The 2024 iteration of the Indian Grand Prix, a major MotoGP racing event, has been postponed until 2025 amid concerns surrounding the high temperatures during race days.

The Indian Grand Prix was due to be held at the Buddh International Circuit in September - now, it will take place next year instead, though the host venue is likely to remain the same.

Despite this, MotoGP will still hold a Grand Prix during the month of September - they are expected to travel to Kazakhstan instead, where the weather is thought to be much more suitable than conditions expected in Dankaur.

Last year, temperatures of over 40 degrees Celsius were recorded - due to this, races were required to be shortened by several laps amid concerns for the health and well-being of the drivers in attendance..

The Kazakhstan Grand Prix was originally due to take place from June 14 to June 16, but was cancelled after flooding across Central Asia sparked a national emergency. As such, September will be a more realistic date for this event to be held.

An official statement from the event’s organisers, Dorna, reads: "Following advice from the Government of Uttar Pradesh as the state continues its long-term commitment to MotoGP, the sport will return to Buddh International Circuit in March 2025, when weather conditions are expected to be optimal for spectators and riders alike."

