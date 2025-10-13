Inside the boxing gym building fighters and families alike

Inside the boxing gym that’s fighting for community, not just belts.

At Ringcraft Boxing near Crawley, the sound of gloves hitting pads mixes with laughter and small talk.

It’s a gym where champions train beside complete beginners, where ambition meets community.

For owner Simon Taylor, that blend is what makes Ringcraft special.

Simon Taylor, Joke Amechi, Owen Bryant, Danny Pearce and Ian 'Jumbo' Johnson pictured.

Simon has been obsessed with boxing since childhood. His bedroom walls were once covered with posters of Muhammad Ali and Sugar Ray Robinson.

He studied the sport’s history, from Jack Johnson to Rocky Marciano, and trained in everything from judo to Thai boxing before returning to his first love.

Three years ago, he turned that lifelong passion into Ringcraft ABC.

“I wanted a family-friendly place where people could come and feel safe,” he says.

More than boxing - Simon Taylor is bringing a community together at Ringcraft.

“We started small, but we’ve grown to more than 100 members now. It’s a non-ego gym.

“Everyone gets along and old people, young people, pro boxers and beginners are welcome.”

That mix of people is what gives Ringcraft its character.

On any given night, you’ll find professionals like Joke Amechi shadowboxing whilst juniors just perfect the jab.

Amechi, who trains under Taylor, recently pulled off the biggest win of his career at London’s York Hall, defeating an unbeaten opponent in Sher Khan.

“I got offered the fight three days before and said yes straight away,” Amechi says. “He was 8-0, and I gave him his first loss. I just wanted to get in there and do the job."

Amechi had come into the bout after a disrupted camp, but his determination shone through.

Now, he’s eyeing a Southern Area title fight to round off 2025 and training harder than ever at the gym he calls home.

“I’ve got a loss on my record, but that doesn’t define me,” he says. “All the top fighters have lost. It’s about how you come back.”

That attitude mirrors Taylor’s vision for Ringcraft. The gym’s ethos isn’t about perfect records or flashy reputations. It’s about growth, whether you’re chasing titles or chasing peace of mind.

Alongside Simon, coach Ian ‘Jumbo’ Johnson plays a big role in the gym.

A veteran cutman and coach with over 30 years of experience, Jumbo has worked across the world with professional boxers and UFC fighters.

Those names include the likes of Tyson Fury, Katie Taylor, Filip Hrgovic and many, many more.

He’s also known for his dedication to people, not just fights. “I don’t just train pros,” he says. “I work with anyone who wants to learn, to get fit, or just to find themselves again.

"Men especially need to know it’s okay to talk, to cry, to reach out. Boxing here is part of that."

Jumbo has seen some of the toughest cuts in the sport, from Olympic boxers to world title fighters, and he brings that expertise to every training session.

Ringcraft runs community classes for all ages and abilities. It also partners with the Lucy Rayner Foundation to offer free sessions for women dealing with mental health challenges, and it welcomes anyone who just wants to train, talk or simply unwind.

“There’s a little lounge area with Wi-Fi, so people can work or just relax after class,” Taylor says. “It’s a proper community space. People come here to feel better, not just to fight."

Still, the talent coming through Ringcraft is impossible to ignore.

Rising prospects like Danny Pierce, who boasts more than 50 amateur wins, are sharpening their skills under Taylor’s watch.

A growing number of female fighters are making waves too, proving that boxing at Ringcraft truly has no limits.

Taylor looks around his gym with quiet pride.

“We’ve come a long way in three years,” he says. “But this is only the beginning. We’ve built something where everyone feels like they belong."

For fighters like Joke Amechi, that belief is already paying off.