Inspirational cycling coach among winners at British Cycling Awards

Over the last four years, Stephen Newton, 58, has run sessions for disabled riders at Stockton Wheelers Cycling Club. This year, he has upped his intake to provide cycling sessions for SEND schools and adults during the week and has been rewarded with the Unsung Hero award by cycling’s national governing body.

An inspirational cycling coach from Stockton who has worked tirelessly to provide inclusive sessions to the North East has been named among the winners at the 2025 British Cycling Awards.

It's a task he has been thrilled to take on as he continues his mission to showcase just how important and easy it is for anyone to ride a bike.

Newton, who was also named BBC Sports Personality of the Year Unsung Hero Award in the North East and Cumbria last year, said: “I'm thrilled to get the award and recognition for what I do, it just shows how appreciated it is.

"It's just such a pleasure to see people who did not think they could cycle or used to cycle now able to have the opportunity to try cycling.

"It's really rewarding for me. I hope that getting this award can shine a light on the work we're doing and inspire other clubs to do the same thing."

The British Cycling Awards are an annual opportunity to recognise and reward the contributions of members, volunteers, clubs, and riders.

Newton received the Unsung Hero Award for his selfless work during Saturday sessions and working alongside British Cycling to bring Limitless Cycling, a programme designed to support disabled people as they discover the joy of the sport, to life in the North East,

"This whole journey started roughly about 10 years ago when I was on a group ride and a tandem came past us," he said. "From there I just really wanted to have a go.

"I put a message on Facebook asking if anyone wanted to join me and I started talking to this visually impaired gentleman.

"We cycled for a bit and we started talking about the fact that there must be more visually impaired people out there who would like to ride."

From that moment onwards, Newton had created a movement. Originally setting up a cycle circuit with 8-10 riders every Saturday, he now has to split his weekend sessions into two to make sure everyone gets the right assistance as they begin their journey on the bike, no matter their age or ability.

The former oil platform worker went one step further in March this year, running Limitless sessions for special needs schools and adult specific sessions during the week, with the support of British Cycling.

Over the years, Newton has used his caring nature to give hundreds of people the opportunity to learn a skill they never believed they could and changed the lives of countless riders.

"There was this one girl who came who has Down’s syndrome and it's quite usual with that disability to have a weaker heart," he said.

"But she did swimming and running and because of the sport she did and her time with us, her cardiologist told her that it had averted the need for another heart operation for a while.

"The fact her joining has helped her avoid an operation is quite a big thing."

